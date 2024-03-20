Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Kelly and Jesse Galloway have been divorced since 2013. They found their late happiness together in an Italian palazzo ruin, which they transformed into their dream house.

Stimigliano – It is rare for couples to be happy after a divorce. It would be even rarer that they would want to spend their twilight years together – and then emigrating together is rather unlikely. Kelly and Jess Galloway, a retired Australian couple who divorced over ten years ago, went even further: together they purchased a historic palazzo in Italy and made a fresh start there – complete with a marathon renovation. Unlike a couple who experienced the downsides of retirement in Italy, they were rewarded with a happy ending.

© Instagram/palazzomenichelli/Screenshot

New life in Italy: Ex-couple find happiness together as pensioners in a historic palazzo

As soon as they entered the property, which had been empty for almost three decades, the two decided almost immediately to purchase the historic property in the village of Stimigliano in the central Italian region of Lazio, How CNN reported. As they walked through the stunning palazzo and looked at the frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew it would change their lives.

Retired ex-couple buys a 500 square meter palazzo and renovates it themselves over the course of three years

Kelly finally saw the opportunity for herself and her ex-husband, from whom she has been divorced since 2013, to start a new life – and to enjoy her retirement abroad: “We are good friends. I saw it as a chance for Jess and I to have our own home. “So we could live together in this beautiful place, happily ever after,” says Kelly. Jess, who originally only wanted to stay in Italy for a short time, also immediately fell in love with the palazzo.

The retired couple spent over three years renovating the historic palazzo ruins, which they transformed into their dream home. © Instagram/palazzomenichelli/Screenshot

Shortly afterwards, in July 2020, Kelly and Jess hit the ground running. They traveled to Italy together and bought the old, 500 square meter Villa Menichelli for just 123,000 euros. After signing the documents, the duo's adventure in Italy began – they were accompanied by their two greyhounds Vonny and Gooee. Their relationship, which remained friendly after 18 years of marriage, was further welded together by the subsequent three-year renovation of the Palazzo.

“Happy Ending” – Retirees move to Italy and buy historic palazzo for a fresh start

“We have had a platonic relationship for many years,” says Kelly. “But we are good friends. And I saw it as an opportunity for a happy life in this beautiful place.” Kelly dreamed of a “happily ever after” in Italy long before she even visited the European country – and originally planned to move there in 2014.

However, things didn’t work out at the time and she put her dream “on hold”. She explains that she and Jess, who have three children together, remained close after the split and continued to work together: “We still did a lot of things together and sometimes traveled together.”

A new beginning in the Italian countryside: Retirees love the slow pace of their new home

What Kelly loves most about retiring in the sun is the slower pace of life in the Italian city and admits she sometimes felt like a “duck out of water” down under. “I didn’t fit in in Australia,” says the pensioner, who lived near Melbourne before moving to Italy. Australia is portrayed as a place where you can lead a very relaxed life. “In reality it’s very hectic,” says Galloway. “You’re always working for something. Here, however, you are in a tiny town and everyone knows everyone.”

While German retirees prefer other countries to retire abroad, Kelly Galloway is certain that moving to Italy – despite the challenges of the Italian language, communication and other hurdles – is easy “like in a storybook. It really is.”

“It's like a storybook. “That’s really it”: Ex-couple find happiness together in the south

Although she and Jess are very happy with their relationship, Kelly admits that their platonic relationship can cause confusion – especially when meeting strangers. “I think we've gotten better at dealing with it,” she says, noting how well they always worked together as a team. “But I'm 60 and Jess is now 62. Forgive me for being so blunt, but at our age a lot of people aren't doing much anyway. So we are roughly where many married couples would be at this point.” Unless someone specifically points it out to her, “we don’t really think about it.”