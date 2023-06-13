In a world where the relationships evolve constantly there is a new trend who is challenging the established rules: the “bed divorces“.

According to experts from Psychology Today, the value of distance in romantic relationships gain more support according to studies.

The studied couples showed that if they were together but lived apart, there was greater satisfactioncontrary to those who were more geographically close.

What does it mean to sleep apart from your partner?

In times past, sharing the same bed was considered a cornerstone of intimacy and connection in a relationship. However, the current landscape of couples shows a significant change.

The everyday stresseshe stressthe snoringweather and sleep differences have led to a collective awakening: sleep apart does not mean an emotional distancing, but a search for personal welfare.

Sleeping well is essential for our physical well-being and emotional. Couples who experience constant sleep interruptions can face negative consequences on their health and their relationship.

The “bed divorces” offer the opportunity to regain quality sleep, which in turn improves mood, energy and the ability to face daily challenges with a positive attitude.

Space for the individual and autonomy

In a relationship, it is essential to maintain the balance between connection and personal autonomy. He sleep apart it gives each member of the couple their own space to relax, reflect and recharge. By respecting individual needs, greater independence is promoted and the long-term relationship is strengthened.

Maintaining intimacy while awake

Although the separate beds may raise questions about intimacy, it is important to remember that emotional closeness and connection are not limited to physical space.

Couples who opt for “divorce of bedsThey find creative ways to keep the spark in their relationship, from special date nights to intimate moments in other parts of the house. In the end, intimacy is based on open communication and the emotional commitmentnot in the simple act of sharing a bed.