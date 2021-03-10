DIVORCE numbers dropped in Andalucia for the sixth year running.

The number of couples calling it quits fell by 11.5% in 2020 despite the lockdown and ongoing pandemic.

According to official data, all types of requests for divorce in the region fell for the sixth year in a row – but the decrease is ‘much more pronounced’ than in previous years.

In 2020 there were 9,216 uncontested divorce claims, 9.4% less than in 2019, meanwhile there were 8,417 contentious divorce claims, a drop of 12.9%.

Nearly 25% less people filed for contention separation and there was also a 16.7% drop in the requests for consensual separation, with just 805 total separations being registered across the whole of Andalucia.

Despite the near-constant sunshine, it seemed there was still trouble in paradise as major cities Malaga and Seville recorded the highest number of divorces, with 1,046 and 1,035, respectively.

Cadiz followed with 766, 541 in Granada and 369 in Cordoba. Almeria reported 337 divers, followed by Jaén (307) and Huelva (239).

The Canary Islands has the highest number of divorce requests per 10,000 inhabitants at a national level, followed by Valencia, Balearic Islands and Murcia, Andalucía, Catalonia Cantabria and Asturias with.

All of them exceeded the national average of 20.