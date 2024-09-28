Home page World

From: Pia Seitler

Newly divorced or long-term single: Two separation experts have advice on how we can find a partner for life.

129,000 couples divorced in 2023. Ending a failed marriage is good – for the couple and for them Childrenif there are any. However, most people want to avoid it getting to that point. Divorce is bad for them Healthshow Studies and expensive.

In 2023, 361,000 couples got married in Germany. To them it still seems worth the risk. That’s why it has BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA Divorce lawyers were asked for their tips for dating – after all, they experience every day how a marriage can fail.

After 25 years, “hardly anything surprises Uta von Lonksi.” In family law, she experiences the full range of human emotions. “From limitless selfishness to total self-sacrifice, from the happy journey together to the divorce appointment to psychological terror and worse,” says the divorce lawyer.

Divorce lawyer tells when divorces “end badly”

Estell Baumann has been dealing with two types of relationships as a divorce lawyer for 18 years. In one case, people have loved each other for a long time, but “at some point they realize that they have grown apart,” she says BuzzFeed News Germany. Lonski also knows these couples. “Without shared values, continuous work on the relationship, patience and happiness, a lasting marriage cannot succeed,” she says.

Baumann secondly reports on couples where it became apparent early on that the relationship was not going well. “But we continue to invest in the relationship. They’re having another child because they’ve already bought a house, and so on. The facade will be maintained for years. These are usually the divorces that end badly,” she says.

Baummann gives the tip to ask yourself: “Why did I tolerate affairs? Why did I let myself become so dependent or oppressed? Why have I bent myself so badly?” You should “go into a new relationship with a magnifying glass rather than with rose-colored glasses and also focus on yourself,” recommends the divorce lawyer, mediator and coach.

Prenuptial agreement: Divorce lawyer gives tips on which questions couples should clarify before marriage

“Many later conflicts arise from naivety. If I marry a well-earning workaholic and don’t want to be a housewife myself, there will be problems looking after the first child at the latest,” says von Lonski. Baumann recommends running through the scenario of a separation before getting married. Nobody believed it at the time, but thinking it through when you were still in good spirits “is just smart.”

According to Baumann, couples should consider: “What happens if you have children? How do we arrange care? And who contributes financially and how to the relationship? I think it’s important to express your needs transparently. And all of this can be recorded in a marriage contract. This is the only way what was once planned will last,” she says.

Divorce lawyer reveals what singles need to pay attention to when dating in the first six weeks

The two divorce lawyers have two more tips for dating, long before it comes to marriage. “I claim that you can observe certain things in the first six weeks that are often the reason for separation later,” says Baumann.

For example, someone is disloyal or stingy, suspicious, jealous or never has time. “These things do not disappear after the first infatuation has passed, but rather they grow. There is no good or bad here. But if I notice characteristics that are not compatible with me, I would approach the relationship very critically,” says Baumann BuzzFeed News Germany.

Von Lonksi recommends: “Maybe not on the first date, but at some point past relationships should be discussed. If the other person is always to blame for their failure or, in the worst case, this person is degraded, I would advise: stay away.”