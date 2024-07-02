The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, now known as Benniferseems to be coming to an end after months of rumors and indiscretions about the crisis that the couple was experiencing. According to some sources close to the couple, the marriage would be on its last legs and there is even talk of an imminent divorce.

Affleck-Lopez Couple Near Separation: Artworks and Villa for Sale

Confirmation of the rumours about the end of the relationship between the two actors would be given by the sale of artwork present in the luxurious villa in Bel Air, purchased last year for at least 60 million dollars. Since the beginning of June, collectors have reportedly started buying paintings and design objects present in the residence of the super VIPs, thus confirming the crisis they are going through.

Furthermore, it seems that Ben Affleck has already cleared out his last belongings from the house to move to another home, not too far from his ex-wife’s. Jennifer Garnerwith whom he has three children. The house of Bel Air has reportedly been put up for sale, further confirming the impending separation between the two actors.

During a basketball game of Ben Affleck’s youngest son, the actor and Jennifer Lopez reportedly met and exchanged a quick kiss on the cheek, but it seems that the situation is now compromised. Even the friend Matt Damon She spends a lot of time with Affleck, fearing that he might start drinking again, given that he has a sad past as an alcoholic.

The end of the Bennifers, one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, seems inevitable, leaving fans disappointed and surprised by this breakup. Their love story has been a cinematic fairytale, with the two protagonists reuniting after years of separation to live happily ever after. The reality seems very different for JLo and Ben, despite the passion and electricity they both exude. It remains to be seen what the couple’s next moves will be and what the future holds for them.

