Divorce Divorce of a divorcing billionaire couple in progress – WSJ: Bill Gates transferred 850 million shares to his wife

According to the newspaper, the couple has transferred more than $ 3 billion worth of assets in publicly announced transfers since their resignation in early May.

Billionaire Bill Gates has transferred more than $ 850 million worth of forest and agricultural machinery manufacturer Deere shares to his wife Melinda French Gatesille, says The Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper, the couple has transferred more than $ 3 billion worth of assets in publicly announced transfers since their resignation in early May.

The 2.25 million Deere shares transferred were approximately seven percent of Bill Gates ’holding in the company. Following the transfer, Gates and his investment company Cascade Investment’s holding in Deere fell from more than 10 percent to 9.3 percent, triggering the flagging obligation from the transfer. Even after the transfer, Gates and Cascade will own nearly 29.3 million Deere shares.

READ MORE: How will Bill and Melinda Gates ’$ 146 billion assets be divided in divorce? According to the divorce application, the couple has no marital status

The share transfers are part of the couple’s $ 146 billion division of assets. According to experts, the couple has very well been able to share their holdings in both public and private companies without having to tell about it in public.

The WSJ has said that the couple is different preceded by years of process. One of the concerns was Bill Gates ’connection to Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses.

According to the magazine, Gates also left the Microsoft board he founded because of an investigation into his old relationship.