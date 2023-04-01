Britney Spears she was seen without her wedding ring just days before Sam Asghari was also seen without her wedding ring. The 41-year-old iconic singer stepped out of an SUV on Tuesday, March 28, wearing a checked jacket over white shorts, Birkenstock sandals and a large teddy bear.

In the photos, the ‘Oops, I Did It Again’ singer kept her blonde hair down and covered her face with wire-rimmed sunglasses as she made her way to board a private jet for Hawaii with her manager. Cade Hudson.

Sam was also curiously seen without his ring while leaving a Thousand Oaks gym on Thursday, March 30, fueling rumors that his marriage 9 months was in issues.

Dressed casually in a tight black T-shirt, camouflage pants and pink sneakers, the actor and personal trainer wore two watches: a apple watch on his right wrist and a stainless steel watch on his left wrist.

Interestingly, Sam appeared to respond to the reports and photos with a selfie shared to his Instagram story on March 30 with his ring on. The actor was sitting on a plane, but he did not reveal where he was going.

Britney Spears She’s no stranger to the world of gossip, and her well-meaning fans seem to scrutinize every detail of her life. Either by their posts on social media nakedWhether it’s her dance or her home, many are curious about what exactly is going on in the pop icon’s life.

Ultimately, it’s her marriage to Sam Asghari that fans are worried about, as Spears hit the beach in a racy bikini with her manager Cade Hudson. And after both the singer and her husband were seen without their wedding ringsspeculation continues to grow.

Twitter / Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were seen without their respective wedding rings

Comments have been disabled on the account of instagram from Britney, so there’s no way to explore all the theories as to why she’s on vacation with her longtime friend and not her husband, and all the different reasons why she might have left her wedding ring behind.

Only adding to the flame, the Daily Mail also reported that sam asghari he was photographed running errands on March 30 without his wedding ring. This is not the first time that the husband of Britney Spears faces questions from fans about the status of his marriage.

Britney Spears took off her wedding ring first

The interpreter of ‘Baby… one more time’, 41, was seen for the first time without her wedding ring, since she was not wearing it when the paparazzi photos were taken of her getting out of a car on Tuesday. She was on her way to board a private jet, leaving Los Angeles for a few days in Hawaii.

Britney Spears is not on vacation with her husband. Instead, she is with her longtime manager, and has been posting various videos and photos on Instagram, including some of her with her agent.

Meanwhile, Sam Asghari has also been seen without his wedding ring. He was seen without it while running errands in California on Thursday, a couple of days after the photos of his wife.