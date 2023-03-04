The director has decided not to renew his contract which is due to expire after 33 years at the Nerazzurri club. He won 16 championships and in the cantera managed by him Bonazzoli, Dimarco, Biraghi, Duncan, Bessa, Benassi, Fabbian, Di Gregorio, Gnonto, Casadei and Pinamonti have grown among others

Roberto Samaden will leave Inter on 30 June. The Nerazzurri youth manager will not renew his contract and, after 33 years with the Viale della Liberazione club, will go in search of a new professional adventure. In recent days, he communicated his decision to President Zhang, to CEO Marotta and to DS Ausilio, with whom he has had a deep friendship for years. It was Ausilio himself who had pushed for his appointment in 2010 as head of the Nerazzurri cantera, a choice that proved to be the perfect choice given the results obtained over the years. At 56, Samaden will go in search of new experience without forgetting these three abundant decades with Inter. See also Queen Elizabeth II and Diego Maradona, relationship of love and hate

HOW MANY SCUDETTI — During his “reign” Samaden won 16 league titles and played a total of 22 finals for the Italian flag. He thus became the most successful manager in the history of Italian football at the youth sector level. The first championship won dates back to 28 June 2012, with the Under 15 team coached by Cerrone; the latest (for now…) May 31, 2022, with the Primavera led by Chivu. Samaden’s gallery of triumphs includes 4 championships with the Primavera, as many with the Under 15s, 3 with the Berretti, 3 with the Under 17s, 1 with the Under 16s and 1 with the Under 14s. also added the NextGen 2011-12 with Stramaccioni on the bench, the 3 editions of the Viareggio Tournament, 5 Super Cups and a Coppa Italia Primavera. Among the successes, not in the field, however, the development of numerous projects should be highlighted, including that of the Training Centers and the “Educational” one recently awarded by the Eca. See also Survey on Inter capital gains: Finance at the Covisoc headquarters

HOW MANY TALENTS — From 2010 to today, players have grown in the Nerazzurri youth sector who then arrived in A, B or even the national team such as Federico Dimarco, Federico Bonazzoli, Cristiano Biraghi, Andrea Pinamonti, Davide Faraoni, Cesare Casadei, Alfred Duncan, Daniel Bessa, Marco Benassi, Wilfried Gnonto, Giovanni Fabbian and Michele Di Gregorio as well as the Esposito brothers and the Carboni brothers. However, the list could go on and on, testifying to a structure that has been tested over the years and destined to produce further talent.

FUTURE — Inter will now go looking for a new manager of the nursery, supervised by deputy director Dario Baccin. Samaden, on the other hand, will have to choose from the various offers that will inevitably come his way: he has been collaborating with the FIGC since 2010 and has been the coordinator of the youth football development section since 2019. Gravina respects him very much. However, it is not difficult to imagine that several clubs will knock on his door in the coming days. See also Totti returns to the Olimpico. After two years in the stands for Roma-Inter

March 4 – 19:09

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Divorce #Inter #June #leaves #Samaden #youth #sector