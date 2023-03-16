Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

She worked in the household for 25 years and raised the children alone: ​​A woman sued her ex-husband for compensation – and won.

Malaga / Munich – It is a precedent that is causing a stir and could shake up divorce law in Spain: the case of Ivana Moral. The 48-year-old received a compensation payment of over 204,000 euros from her ex-husband because she took care of the household and children all by herself during her marriage. She also helped out as a cleaner in her then husband’s company, a fitness studio. At that time without payment – now she gets everything at once.

“I always had to beg my husband for money”

She needs the money urgently. “I lived in misery. I couldn’t even buy my daughter exercise books just like that. My husband on the other hand had a 400 euro motorcycle helmet, he bought a huge olive grove. I, on the other hand, felt economically threatened, worthless and hopelessly dependent. I always had to beg my husband for money,” she says La Vanguardia. “There were days when I worked ten hours because I had to clean the gym after classes.” When they married, at his insistence, she had signed a separation of property agreement.

Now her money worries are solved – the case is unique. After the judgment of a court in Malaga, she is awarded the minimum wage in Spain for every year of marriage (1995 to 2020), plus a pension of 500 euros and 1000 euros a month for their children (two daughters, today 16 and 20).

Ivana Moral: Her ex-husband is a millionaire

Lawyer Marta Fuentes celebrates the verdict: It is “exemplary for all women who are overshadowed by career men”. And Ivana Moral is also beaming: “It’s not primarily about the money, but about the appreciation I’ve received for everything I’ve done with dedication over the past 25 years.” Many lawyers would have advised her against the lawsuit and told her , she would only waste time and money – it turned out differently. Morale called on other women to “claim what is theirs.”

Your ex-husband will get over it. His fortune is said to be around five million euros. Nevertheless, it is certain that he will appeal the verdict.

Marriage, divorce, compensation payment? This is how it is regulated in Germany

And how is the situation in Germany? “There is no explicit compensation for household chores,” reads the site Divorce.com. But: “In marriage and divorce law, childcare or housekeeping and gainful employment are considered equal. Both spouses thus contribute to family life. So if a spouse continues to work part-time during the marriage or leaves their job to focus on family and household chores, this needs to be reflected in the division of assets.”

Due to marital solidarity, the higher-earning spouse is obliged “to provide financial support during the year of separation and in certain cases even after the divorce, for example because of caring for a small child together”. (cgsc)

