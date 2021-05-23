A walk through almost any urban neighborhood in the United States is enough to see support for Black Lives Matter (BLM, “Black Lives Matter”), the organization born on social media in 2013 after the acquittal of a man, George Zimmerman, 28-year-old who shot and killed the African-American Treyvon Martin, 17. Eight years later, the movement has become known worldwide, its demands have permeated the American social debate and its work has been fundamental to achieve, for example, the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who asphyxiated and killed African American George Floyd in May 2020.

More information

The flags of the movement have been reproduced in recent years on porches, windows and patios of houses and apartments of all social classes, where they coexist with the banner of the stars and stripes. The organization, which obtained 90 million dollars (about 74 million euros) in donations last year, is experiencing a severe crisis due to its lack of direction and various controversies involving its most visible leader.

Tory Johnson, 35, moved to South Los Angeles in 2012. He arrived on the west coast with little luggage from Marion, Indiana, in the northeast of the country. Over the years, he found a vocation as a community activist in Huntington Beach, a conservative predominantly white enclave with only 1.4% black population. “We are few. There are about 10,000 businesses in the area and only three or four are owned by African Americans, ”he says by phone while detailing his efforts to make the area more diverse and attractive to minorities.

Johnson gained legitimacy when he led the Black Lives Matter protests in Huntington Beach on May 31, 2020, when thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd. The demonstration in that area, which has the presence of radical right-wing groups, had moments of tension after the police declared the protest illegal and fired pepper spray to disperse the protesters.

After that, Johnson tried to make establishing his organization one of the official Black Lives Matter platforms. He insisted numerous times with calls and emails to the foundation created and headed by Californian activists Patrice Kahn-Cullors, Alicia Garza and by Opal Tometi, from Phoenix (Arizona). He never got an answer. Since then, Johnson’s organization has been one of many unofficials in the country advocating that black lives matter. In 2020, a dozen of these subsidiaries asked the parent for money to be able to continue operating. Kahn Cullors and Garza declined this newspaper’s requests for an interview. Tometi could not be reached.

Johnson has used the local BLM brand as a political platform. He has gone a long way to try to become Huntington Beach’s first black councilor in the 2022 election. As an activist he is disappointed in the movement that became a national phenomenon after his birth as hashtag on social media. “There is a lot of discontent and division among the ranks. We need leadership, someone to step up and organize us all, ”he admits.

Critical voices like Johnson’s are increasingly being heard in the United States. Not just from the local leaders of a movement that started from below and has grown rapidly and disjointedly. The relatives of the victims of violence have also questioned the organization’s effectiveness. One of them has been Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting in March 2020 by Kentucky police officers who broke into her home by force. “I have never personally dealt with the Louisville BLM platform and I believe they are a fraud, Attica Scott [la congresista local demócrata] so is it, ”Palmer wrote in April in a Facebook post that he later deleted.

Lisa Simpson, mother of Richard Risher, an 18-year-old who was killed by police in California in 2016, has also accused the organization’s leadership of being inaccessible. “It is very sad that Patrice Cullors comes out in the media saying that she is very easy to find when I have been trying to talk to her for five years. I’ve never seen her in my life in Los Angeles and I was born and raised there, ”Simpson said in an interview at the end of April.

Financial suspicions

Long-standing activists on the ground, such as Najee Ali, leader of the Islamic Hope project, have accused Black Lives Matter of a lack of transparency. Ali, who has had a strained relationship with BLM since 2016, has called on the organization to repair the economic damages of the victims’ families and the legal expenses they face with the millionaire donations made last year for the cause.

Ali, Tory Johnson and other critical voices of Black Lives Matter have been in charge of publicizing a controversial fact. The artist Khan-Cullors has bought at least three houses between 2016 and 2020, two of them in Los Angeles and another in Atlanta, Georgia, for more than 1.5 million dollars (about 1.2 million euros). In the middle of April, The New York Post He also claimed that the activist and his wife had bought a mansion for 1.4 million dollars in the Los Angeles area of ​​Topanga Canyon. A revelation that further fractured the complicated relationships within the movement. The leader of BLM’s New York platform, Hawk Newsome, asked to investigate the foundation’s money management.

The real estate transactions could not be directly linked to the donations received, but the rumors forced the organization to describe the accusations as false. The founder of the movement issued a statement assuring that she has only received $ 120,000 from BLM since 2013 for her work as a spokesperson and that in 2019 she stopped receiving salary for it. Cullors, who identifies as a Marxist, became one of America’s most famous activists. He landed book publishing deals, sponsorships from shoe brand UGG, and a million-dollar deal with Warner Studios to produce African-American content for television. She is also a teacher at Prescott, a private university in Arizona.

Despite what its founders say, not a dollar has seen Tory Johnson and some victims of police brutality. “I don’t understand how Cullors has made so much money. You are buying houses that you say are for your family. His family is alive and our children are dead and they are not coming back, ”said Lisa Simpson.