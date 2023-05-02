There are those who place Jesús Corona as the best goalkeeper in the history of Cruz Azul. It is a fact that the veteran has won everything with the club in the more than ten years that he has been within the institution, which he has defended tooth and nail on and off the pitch. However, the Mexican has reached seniority and more than one considers that this is the ideal moment for the goalkeeper to step aside from the club.
The machine has Sebastián Jurado within its ranks waiting for an opportunity as the club’s star goalkeeper. In addition, it is stated that there are already some names in the market that they like to end the cycle of ‘Chuy’ with those of the country’s capital. However, the future of ‘JJ’, which right now is under talks with the Cruz Azul board of directors, has generated an internal division of opinions.
A part of the board of directors considers that Corona’s time with the club’s colors should end right now. They know that their cycle has closed and a generational change is required. On the other hand, a sector of the people of the Cooperative appeal to the fact that ‘Chuy’ is a legend of the colors of the machine. In addition, his sporting level is still decent despite his age and this part considers that the fair thing to do with a figure the size of Jesus is to give him the goal until the Mexican points to retirement.
