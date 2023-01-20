In Chivas he has been looking for accommodation for Santiago Ormeño for several days, everything indicates that the player is not to Paunovic’s liking who, together with his coaching staff, informed the striker of the Peruvian National Team that he would not be included in the project and thus, the best for your career is to seek accommodation in some other destination either in Mexico or in some other destination possibly within the continent.
This situation has generated division within Guadalajara, as Paunovic is firm with his position and will count on Santiago, however, the Chivas Sports Director, faced with the complications to find a place for the striker, opposes his departure, since the teams interested only They want a loan for the next 6 months, a possibility that does not appeal in the slightest within the Verde Valle offices, thus, Fernando Hierro himself has asked the striker to stay in the team, going against the requested by your technician.
In the last few hours, Hierro had a talk with the striker where he asked him to stay in Chivas and seek to fight for a place within the team at all costs, regardless of the fact that the strategist does not take him into account today, since he finds it difficult to find an accommodation for him. This fact also annoys Santiago and his surroundings, because they know that in Chivas he is a ghost for Paunovic, but the club is not giving him the opportunity to leave either, for which they do not understand what the real scenario of the former León is.
#Division #Chivas #Santiago #Ormeño
