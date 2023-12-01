Despite the terrible semester of the Tuzos de Pachuca team, who ended with the disarmament of the squad that was champion of the Liga MX last year, Erick Sánchez was one of the best players of the tournament, the interior destroyed the team Given the lack of leaders and stars and although the goal of getting at least a ticket to the playoffs was not achieved, the ‘little guy’ shone with his own light to the point of being a permanent starter within the Mexican team right now.
However, as reported from ESPN, its future is unclear, as the parties have different visions. The aforementioned media indicates that Grupo Pachuca is seeking the renewal of Sánchez thinking about the sale to one of the most powerful portfolios in Mexico, Monterrey, Tigres or América, the latter being the only team with formal talks right now with the people of the Tuzos.
More news on the transfer market
For his part, Erick not only does not think about renewal, but also the idea of being sold to another Liga MX team does not please him, since the midfielder’s ideal is to leave for Europe at this point, which is the highest point of his career.
Such growth of the player leads him to consider that it is time to leave the ranks of Pachuca and take a leap in quality to a destination with a higher sporting level. The club understands it in the same way, but the reality is that the conflict of interests has begun, since the Martínez family and the midfielder do not have the same destinations in mind and this will begin a battle for the winter market.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Division #Grupo #Pachuca #Erick #Sánchez #players #future