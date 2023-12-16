The elimination of the Pumas in the semifinals against Tigres was tough, however, the team not only in that key, but throughout the entire tournament competed far above what was expected, since those from UNAM did not have a squad full of stars or plenty of options, but, with everything and that, they became the revelation of the semester, perhaps along with Atlético de San Luis, which is why the feeling within the heart of their fans is one of tranquility.
Unfortunately for the club, the cycle has come to an end and will not be extended any further, since at the beginning they have lost their most important man, coach Antonio Mohamed, who for personal reasons has decided to resign from the team. Now, the new administration is analyzing the future of the squad and one of the priorities is to terminate the contract of one of the 'Turkish' discards, who does not count for the new coaching staff, but which is by no means a simple move, it is about of the end of Tabó's contract.
The Uruguayan was loaned by Cruz Azul, however, in six months the playmaker barely had any minutes on the field. At Pumas they no longer want the player and refuse to have him for the 6 months of his current loan, so they are seeking to return him to the ranks of the light blue team. In the machine, Iván Alonso refuses to welcome the footballer back and not because of a financial issue, but because he would arrive to occupy a place for someone not born in Mexico, a fact that would be a huge problem on the team.
#Division #Cruz #Azul #Pumas #future #Tabó
