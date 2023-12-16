🚨😼 EXCL. x @365scoresMX PUMAS UNAM wants to GIVE BACK TO TABÓ.

🟢 It can be known that there are ongoing talks with Cruz Azul to dissolve the bond of the transfer of the charrúa.

🔴 Just 6 months away from arriving and 6 months away from expiring the agreement, Pumas seeks to free up NFM places, Tabó would be… pic.twitter.com/iZuNPwGhJX

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2023