Saltillo.- The split peeks at brunette after the selection of the senator Armando Guadianaas a candidate for government of Coahuila.

The Undersecretary of Public Safety, Ricardo Mejiadecided to face the party’s decision, accusing that the Guadiana team came up with a rigged and biased surveyand undertaking an intense campaign of mobilization.

Just this weekend, Mejía called Morena supporters to meetings, while Senator Guadiana takes things seriously and assures that he will work on an agreement for unity… without haste.

The scenario is reminiscent of the atmosphere in Durango, where Senator José Ramón Enríquez expressed his differences after the nomination of Marina Vitela as the Morena candidate for state governorship in the 2022 process. In the end, those differences were insurmountable and opened the contest in favor of the current President, the PRI member Esteban Villegas.

In an interview with Grupo REFORMA, Guadiana acknowledged that the appointment of Coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation in Coahuila It will allow him to start his work until the times allow him to register with the electoral authorities, and he considered that it will be in January when the strongest partisan work begins.

“I am going to promote a meeting with all the actors. We need all the people, all the actors to be able to win. Without unity you can’t succeed and I have been saying that for several months and today with even more reason, we are going to work that way,” he said.

The delegate of social programs, Luis Fernando Salazarwho in addition to Guadiana, Mejía and Reyes Flores, aspired to the candidacy of Morena, has offered to support the senator.

“I would have liked to win, without a doubt, I was very close, I won one of the three polls,” Salazar said. “I had a commitment to the party,” she added, “I accepted the rules of how to participate, I had a commitment to respect the results,” she said.

The contrast is represented by Mejía, who despite having signed a commitment letter in which promised to respect the results and the callhas launched a campaign of criticism of the party’s decision.

“I want to categorically disqualify those results because, from the outset, I have severe doubts about the way in which they were raised. I don’t know about that poll, because it’s riggedI know that the survey method can be a benchmark, but when it is done well and other types of elements have to be measured,” he said last Monday.

The Undersecretary of Public Security burst and considered that Guadiana is not the best profile to wrest the governorship from the PRI, in addition to accusing him of having a godfather relationship with the brothers Rubén and Humberto Moreira, former Governors of Coahuila; with the current President, Miguel Riquelme; as well as with the Secretary of Social Development and who appears as the next PRI candidate, Manolo Jiménez.

