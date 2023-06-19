The wreck of the Titanic, according to scholars, is destined to disappear. This is why the ‘Titanic Survey’ mission, organized by OceanGate Expeditions, is highly topical. Submarine researchers and explorers have descended to a depth of 3800 meters to take some photos and film some images of the historic British transatlantic liner that became sadly famous for its 1912 shipwreck. All material useful for future study.



00:42