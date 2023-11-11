Home page World

Search for missing sailors from the sunken freighter “Verity”, which died after a collision on October 24th. © The sea rescuers – DGzRS/dpa

On October 24th, the freighters “Verity” and “Polesie” collided in the North Sea. The “Verity” sank. Divers should now check whether there are leaks on the wreck.

Heligoland – The first work on the sunken “Verity” is scheduled to begin on Saturday afternoon. A diving vessel and a tugboat will set off to the site southwest of Heligoland at around 2:30 p.m., as a spokeswoman for the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping confirmed on Saturday. It initially remained unclear how many divers would be on duty.

On October 24th, the two freighters “Verity” and “Polesie” collided in the North Sea. The “Verity” sank. Authorities believe that five sailors died in the accident; four of them, aged 43 to 47, are still missing.

The emergency services now want to shorten the two masts of the wreck in order to reach more water depth. According to the authority, the water column above the mast is around 15 meters. In addition to shortening the mast, experts should investigate whether there are leaks on the wreck that require action. Initially, two working days are planned, said the spokeswoman.

The Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSA) is accompanying the work, and the multi-purpose ship “Mellum” from the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration will be in use. In addition, the Wilhelmshaven traffic center will monitor the area with radar and the AIS system, with which ships exchange navigation and ship data. dpa