The author of this report resides in the United States but does not have a work permit. The text has been signed only with her initials to protect her from any repercussions she might face after disclosing that she has worked illegally in the country.

For a month now, the journalist who wrote this report has not gone out looking for work. She does not have permission to do so, her immigration status does not allow it. Instead of going around New York looking for “Help Wanted” signs, every day the author wakes up, takes her laptop She goes into the kitchen, makes coffee, sits down, opens the search engine and types in “Craigslist.” The page that appears is ugly, faded, in Times New Roman font like the blogs of the early 2000s. And yet, in June 2024, Craigslist was the classifieds site of the year. most visited in the United States. What cannot be sold or traded in the real world can be done on this website. People go there to look for housing, appliances, pets and even friends or partners.

There are also people, many of them immigrants without work permits, like the person writing this text, who browse the platform in search of employment. For this, Craigslist has two categories: “Gigs” and “Jobs”. After clicking on either of them, the list that is displayed is a list of ads with blue hyperlinks that seem to contain a malicious program: “Strong laborer needed in Brooklyn (NYC) to help move refrigerator this morning 7/10-$15/hr” either “Ambitious and focused women are wanted to join our networkThe journalist slides the cursor and navigates from classified to classified, looking for an option that suits her. She passes over the ads looking for delivery people, drivers for removals, gardeners, professional photographers, instagrammerseither tikokers. What you know you can’t do, you let go. The most reliable private ads describe the job objective, ask for a resume, and ask why the applicant thinks he or she could do the job required.

Although working with individuals is risky, even more so over the Internet, many immigrants without work permits have no choice but to take the risk. According to The latest data from the Pew Research CenterIn 2021, there were 7.8 million undocumented workers in the United States. At that time, this community represented 4.6% of all workers in the country, with New York being the fourth state with the highest number of undocumented workers (500,000). This figure, in the case of New York, must have skyrocketed in the last two years, since more than 200,000 new immigrants have arrived in the Big Apple alone since 2022. The vast majority of them are asylum seekers and, therefore, can receive authorization to work legally. But this process, which used to take six months on average, can now take up to a year or more. This delay forces thousands to rely on black market employment. For these individuals, without a work permit, without a social security number and with no intention of falsifying any of them, Craigslist offers become the few options they have to earn some money and survive.

Almost every day, dozens of ads are posted on this web platform looking for domestic workers. It is not a surprise. According to a report by the Gender Equality Policy Institutebased in Los Angeles, California, domestic work is the main occupation for undocumented immigrants in New York, followed by home health care jobs, and cleaning and janitorial jobs in buildings.

An ad looking for someone to do cleaning that asks for a photograph because “appearances do matter.” SP

Most of the classified ads for domestic service come from agencies that require a work permit and experience in the field and that pay between $30 and $40 an hour. Then there are the others, those that are paid under the table and to which immigrant women like this journalist turn. They are usually ads from individuals looking for people (almost always women) to clean and for which they do not require any type of work permit. But there are also others that look for what they call “assistants” or “companions” to help them with domestic tasks and who knows what else.

One of these ads looked harmless enough. When she came across it, the author had only been using the platform for a few days. She found that a person was looking for an assistant to run errands, paperwork and other daily tasks. There was one requirement: she had to be a woman. The journalist contacted the advertiser: “Hi, I’m interested in the assistant position, is it still available? Should I send my summarizes“?” A man answered. He said he was a businessman with very little time, he was 40 years old, he moved between New York and Los Angeles, and that he “needed someone to take care of him after he got home from work, between 6 and 10 at night, to serve him snacks, to buy his groceries, to take his clothes to the dry cleaners.” With that answer, with that very specific schedule, it was clear what the man was really looking for.

When you can’t be sure of anything, but suspect everything, it’s better to suspect. When the journalist tried to apply for another assistant job, she was told that she didn’t need to submit her CV. All she needed to do was send photos of herself from head to toe. “Why head to toe? Is this sexual?” she asked the advertisers. They didn’t respond.

It got to the point where the author assumed that all the advertisers were men looking to take advantage of some woman. She found another classified ad looking for an assistant and when she contacted the supposed employer, he replied: ‘Are you an upscale caliber? If you are not, then this is not for you‘ (Are you of a higher caliber? If you’re not, then this isn’t for you.) She never knew what he meant by “upscale caliber”, someone of high caliber? In what context? She searched on Google to try to understand what he was referring to, but found nothing. Another man asked for a companion to watch a horror movie because “no one he knew liked horror.” He paid 100 dollars for it. The journalist wrote to him, but the man immediately asked for a photo.

The ad is looking for someone to watch a horror movie with. SP

In addition to those who request assistants, there are also companies looking for people who are willing to act as guinea pigs. They want to do tests with people suffering from depression or attention deficit disorder, with opioid addicts and even with ketamine tests. The author even applied for one of these classifieds, to test a smart watch or bracelet. She filled out a Google form and created a user on uTest, a company that brings together freelancers who want to participate in “testersThey asked him for information and he gave it, but they told him that before making an appointment for the test, he had to film his face from different angles. That was as far as he went. Giving up his image, handing it over to the digital world so that whoever wanted to do with it, was another of his limits.

She received multiple calls, texts, and an email that read: “This is Arian from uTest. I am writing to follow up on our schedule for wearable testing appointments. I was unable to reach you so I am writing via email. We appreciate you filling out the form for our on-site testing in New York. I am currently booking appointments for the study’s in-person focus group which is charged at $150 for up to three hours of testing.”

She deleted all the messages and continued her search. These ads remained her only option to earn some money: conditions of vulnerability reduce people’s legal and moral boundaries. Someone must have said yes to what the author rejected, since the immigration status of undocumented workers limits them when it comes to getting the vast majority of jobs they want, says the report from the Gender Equality Policy Institute. This is why thousands of undocumented immigrants end up exposed “to exploitation and low wages.” “In this group, women are doubly disadvantaged. They are generally paid significantly less than undocumented men,” adds the report from this entity.

An advertisement looking for surrogates and egg donors. SP

Necessity is a friend of “yes.” Perhaps the journalist could have agreed to do some of these jobs if she were in a much more desperate situation. But she was able to wait and learned to scrape by. So far, she has found two decent jobs on Craigslist. A man who hired her to work as a waitress at his sister’s engagement party and a woman who needs her to pick up her daughter from summer camp.

In recent weeks, Craigslist has become his favorite social network. It both amuses and saddens him. The anatomy of classifieds on-line It is social anatomy: a person looking for women willing to shave their heads; someone who needs housekeepers for a non-specific job; or a man who posts a photo of his chest to warn that anyone who works as his housekeeper should feel comfortable with their bare chest.