During this weekend Archelon, cave diving club of the Region of Murcia, carried out a series of activities and diving baptisms in the indoor pool facilities of Alhama de Murcia. During the two days of work, about ten professionals from this club carried out a quarantine of diving baptisms in which various associations of the Region collaborated, such as Astrade and Strides on wheels, among others.

José López, president of the “Poseidon” diving club in Alhama highlighted that “people with some type of disability have had the opportunity to dive for the first time with autonomous air equipment”