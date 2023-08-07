update / with videoA Dutch inland vessel sank on the Scheldt in Grembergen, Belgium, on Monday afternoon. Shipping traffic to and from Antwerp has been completely shut down until at least 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m., divers from the fire brigade entered the water to look for the captain of the ship. But the search was soon halted by too strong a current.
Femke Peeters, Koen Baten, Joren Wollants
Latest update:
07-08-23, 20:34
The skipper has not yet been found. Presumably he did not survive the accident. That happened on Monday morning around 10.45 am near the Zijdijk in Grembergen. A Dutch-flagged freighter about 50 meters long ran into trouble and sank. A cyclist saw it all happen and immediately alerted the emergency services. When they arrived on site, the ship had already sunk completely to the bottom. The Scheldt is about twelve meters deep there, so the ship will probably not be visible even at low tide.
At the moment it is not yet clear how many people were on board. There was at least one person on board: the ship’s captain, a man from the Belgian city of Charleroi. A helicopter, a drone and a team of sniffer dogs are deployed to search for any survivors in the undergrowth around the ship. The underwater rescue is difficult. The strong current on the Scheldt makes it too dangerous to dive.
Shut down
It is still not clear under what circumstances the barge sank. Shipping traffic to and from Antwerp has been halted until 4 p.m., but there is a good chance that this will last even longer. After all, the sunken ship lies in the middle of the water in the fairway, making it impossible to sail there. It remains to be seen whether the ship will be towed or salvaged, but the priority goes first to the victims.
The barge would have been on its way for the company Jogologistics from Antwerp. They specialize in water transport. The company the skipper used to work for has caught on. ,,This of course affects us what happened, but we don’t have any more information ourselves yet”, says Peter Joos of Jogologistics. “The man had been with us for several months and did his job very well. He was now on his way to East Flanders to unload a load. We have never experienced anything like this and this touches us deeply.”
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Diving #action #halted #due #strong #current #captain #sunken #ship #Scheldt
Leave a Reply