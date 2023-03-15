Diving | A freediver dived to a record depth in an ice-cold lake in Switzerland

On Tuesday, David Vencl broke his own free diving depth record under the ice.

Freediver David Vencl set a world record for depth diving under the ice in Lake Sils, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Vencl dived to a depth of more than 50 meters and at the same time broke his own previous record.

The 40-year-old Czech dived vertically, without equipment, to a depth of 52.1 meters under the ice.

Vencl dived into an opening made in the ice and retrieved a sign from a depth of more than 50 meters for evidence before re-emerging from the opening. According to the Reuters news agency, Vencl coughed up blood for a while, sat for a minute and then opened a bottle of champagne.

David Vencl looked in good shape after his wild dive.

Vencl would later visit the hospital, where he was found to be fine.

According to the promoter of the event, the water temperature was 1–4 degrees Celsius. According to the promoter, the dive lasted one minute and 54 seconds, which was slightly longer than expected.

“He kind of enjoyed it, but admitted he was more nervous than usual. He also had some problems with breathing,” the organizer of the event Pavel Kalous said the Reuters news agency.

“It is not at all difficult for him to be in cold water. Lack of oxygen is normal for him. But this time the diving was completely different because it is difficult to dive in cold water with pressure in the ears. The combination is unique when you combine these three factors: cold water, lack of oxygen and problems with pressure.”

The matter has been fixed. Clarified that the record is about freediving under the ice.