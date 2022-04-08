The Christ of Divine Mercy, the so-called Lord of the Lake, managed to enter the Via Crucis through the Puerta de Murcia this Friday, knocking down one of the imaginary walls that still separate it from the rest of the city’s classical brotherhoods and which it intends to resemble in almost everything except aesthetics. This year, marked by the return of the processions after two blank due to the coronavirus, no one was opposed to the fact that the most modern of the processions that run through the city in this ten-day Holy Week extended its route and the time of presence in the street until almost the departure time of the last procession of the day. Before, there was resistance to it on the part of the Board of Brotherhoods, despite the fact that the City Council and the Bishopric did not object to this growth. Something is changing.

The fact is that the way of the cross premiered beyond the surroundings of the Plaza de la Merced and kept the public in the streets after finishing the floral offering to the Patron Saint and before the Californian premiere. It was headed by the throne of Saint John the Evangelist, enthusiastically carried on the shoulders of some portapasos who shouted cheers for the saint between the prayers of the seasons. San Juan, whose waitress and godmother are Mayte Malavia and María Gloria Caballero, respectively, was escorted by the National Police.

Police, guards and ‘paracas’



The presence of security forces is abundant in this procession. The second throne, that of the Virgen de los Desamparados, was accompanied by civil guards, some of them in full dress uniform. Members of the Order of Saint Mary of Spain, dressed in their striking uniforms, also contributed to the aesthetic variety of a procession without tunics or hoods (all the participants wear dark suit jackets).

The throne of the Virgin was received in various streets with applause from the public in reward for the efforts of the women who carried it. They are waitress and godmother of Mariana Concepción Fenol and Maria Gracia Bautista, respectively.

The Local Police also participated in this procession accompanying the throne of the Christ of Divine Mercy, which also led a large military picket formed by soldiers from the Air Force Parachute Sappers Squadron (Ezapac), from the Alcantarilla Air Base.

On the street, spectators were able to see small improvements to the heritage of the canonical association that organizes the Stations of the Cross, such as a flag with the shield of Divine Mercy embroidered in silk and gold, a banner with the anagram of the association made in gold for the throne of the holder and the restoration and gilding of the base base. Also the new goldsmith’s rods for directors and guests, which were carried, among others, by the promoter and alma mater of the association, Francisco Cánovas Carretero, and its current president, José Felipe Rubio. The royal crown appears prominent in some of these new goldsmith pieces released this year by the Christ of Divine Mercy due to its connection with the Royal House: his waitress of honor is Queen Sofía. However, who acts as such is one of his most faithful devotees, Rafaela Quintanilla de Fuertes. Her godmother is Juani Carrascosa.

With the satisfaction of having been able to pass through streets that until now were off-limits and, also, to visit the temple of the Patron Saint of Cartagena in her day, the brothers of the Christ of Divine Mercy finished the way of the cross at the door of their oratory del Lago with a small meeting of the three images. Policemen, civil guards and airmen paid them honors amid the enthusiasm of the public concentrated in the popular plaza.

A brief fireworks display announced to all of Cartagena that Christ of Divine Mercy had arrived at his house after completing the seasons of penance.