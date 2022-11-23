During the last few days Game Legends had the chance to interview in Italian exclusive Alex Cantatore And Alexandre Grimonpont from Red Beard Gamesa new studio founded in Brighton by the publisher Hi-Rez Studios (the same as SMITE). The studio is currently at work on Divine Knockout (DKO)a third-person combat game that will see us beat them to good luck by controlling… the gods! However these deities aren’t as big and mighty as one might expect, but they are small and mightyand will battle it out in elevated arenas (called platforms) to knock opponents off their feet and reign supreme on the map.

Already from a first look at the game it is possible to understand what kind of game it is, with some mechanics and characteristics typical of 2d brawler (Super Smash Brosto give an example), however reported in a totally new sauce, with the three-dimensionality of the arena which will prove to be an added and decisive value. In Divine Knockout (DKO) then we will give birth to frantic battles between gods and mythical characters, making them gradually more vulnerable and throwing them down platforms. The latter will also be changeablewith some that will be littered with traps, others that will see part of the arena gradually collapsing and with less and less floor space.

We will fight in different modesfrom 1 vs 1 duels up to 3v3 – the real core of the game – with the possibility also of customize the rules of your matches, also taking advantage of the numerous updates that will arrive, including new Gods, new maps and new game modes.

Leaving you atvideo interview on the cover, where Alex and Alexandre revealed us several details on Divine Knockout (DKO) preview including the price of the game when it comes out, we inform you as of now that the title published by Hi-Rez Studios will also be cross platformand therefore you can play with your friends even if you own different consoles.