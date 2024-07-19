INTI CREATES has revealed the platforms and release window for Divine Dynamo Flamefritannounced last April. The game will be released worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In Japan, the game will also be distributed as a bonus for all those who purchase the physical edition of Card-in-Ciel.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit – Trailer

Source: INTI CREATES Street Gematsu