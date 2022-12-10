Throughout history, different cultures have used substances from the natural world that cause altered states of consciousness. And, without a doubt, behind some myths, images and patrimonial stories, traces and remains of the use of the so-called “plants of the gods” can be found. These substances, which experts call entheogens, a term that alludes to the idea of ​​”carrying a god inside”, served, along with the religion that housed them, for the domination and prestige of the elites through stories, rituals and images. An interesting and recent essay written by Carlos González Wagner, titled Sacred drugs in antiquity (Alianza Editorial), our book of the week, analyzes that trace in history, which is not only limited to the case of prehistoric peoples and the ancient Orient, but also extends it to the supposed “fathers of the West”, the Greeks and Romans , whose myths and rites would also be full of references to these sacred plants.

Another interesting book is Young man, don’t piss me offby Albert Boadella, a will artistic performance of the actor and playwright, who created the mythical company Els Joglars at just 19 years old, in which he once again reads the primer to society. Written in the form of a dialogue between the old maestro, proud to be a curmudgeon, and a young man who is preparing a thesis on him, the volume serves Boadella to reflect on the world of theater, the current docility of the public, which no longer kicks or whistling at performances, and the lack of freedom of comedians. And he does not hide his anger: “The biggest enemies of theater as an art are the writers.”

Books that treat mental illness from a literary point of view continue to experience a boom. Either from an autobiographical approach or even a little more scientific. and this week in babelia Four books written by authors who suffer from mental problems are reviewed and told from their own experiences. Three of them in the decades of the sixties and seventies, and a fourth, in Spanish, today. On the one hand, Patricio Pron writes about the books of Susanna Kaysen and Shulamith Firestone. In Interrupted innocence —translated to film with Wynona Ryder and Angelina Jolie as protagonists, but until now without translating into Spanish— Kaysen narrated his experience during his admission, at the end of the sixties and following a suicide attempt, in a psychiatric institution where he female inmates were drugged against their will, electroshocked and forcibly confined, though she wrote: “For many of us, the hospital was as much a refuge as a prison.” And in airless spaces, Shulamith Firestone He makes a similar journey about his own internment in the mid-1970s. For her part, Anna Caballé reviews two other books: Hall 3, by Bette Howland, who was admitted to a hospital after ingesting a bottle of sleeping pills —her toxic relationship with the writer and Nobel Prize winner Saul Bellow is suggested as a hypothesis—; Y against diagnosis. Dismantling mental illnessin which Marcos Obregón denounces the comfort of a diagnosis based on the DSM, which homogenizes psychic complexity as an inventory, and underlines the links of contemporary psychiatry with the pharmaceutical industry.

Other Books Reviewed by Critics babelia are the novel by the American writer of Guatemalan origin Francisco Goldman, titled monkey boy, a beautiful novel with autobiographical overtones about the lives of those “blurred” citizens who are many of the immigrants in the United States; either life of a mirrorby Javier Garcia Sanchez.

For his part, Jordi Amat has reflected on the impulse that led the French philosopher Simone Weil to want to see the revolutionary struggle live. The texts of the writer herself, in The agony of a civilization and other writings from Marseilleand a book by Adrien Bosc, entitled The spine, give clues to the writer’s passage through the Spanish Civil War. As for other essays, Francisco Veiga has written Ukraine 22. The programmed war, in which he denounces the United States strategy of supporting the nationalist parties of European countries to devalue the political unity of the EU in the face of the military power of NATO —“fuck the European Union”, a secretary even commented of US statehood in 2014 phone conversations with Kiev leaked to the press—an attitude that has contributed to the creation of a geostrategic environment that fueled Moscow’s inclination to feel under threat; the journalist José Antonio Martínez Soler has published The free press was not a gift, where he recounts the vicissitudes of professional journalism in a social and political situation as singular as the Transition from the Franco dictatorship to constitutional democracy; and Xuán Cándano has traveled with narrative freshness, in no countrythe last decades of Asturian politics, where he reflects on the end of mining, de-industrialization and the change in the economic model.

