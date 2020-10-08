Here is a study that could hasten the disappearance of France Strategy for the benefit of the newly created Planning Commission, entrusted to François Bayrou, undoubtedly more loyal to Macronian power. The body placed under the Prime Minister for “Evaluate, anticipate, debate and propose” public policies published a report on Thursday which shows, if there was still any proof, that the tax policy implemented by Emmanuel Macron since the start of his five-year term is at the service of the richest tax households, which have profited.

Examined in the report published this Thursday, the mirror effect between the tax reforms of 2013 (“baremization” of deductions on capital income, establishing greater tax progressivity) and 2017 (end of the ISF and implementation of the single flat-rate levy – PFU – or flat tax, covering deductions from capital income) is particularly hurting the power in place. The note shows that the sharp drop in dividend distribution (from 22 billion in 2012 to 13 billion in 2013) under Holland was followed by an explosion of these payments under Macron: + 14 billion euros in 2017, + 23 billion in 2018. However, two thirds of these dividends were captured by the 0.1% of the richest and one third by the 0.01% of the ultra-rich. Before 2017, these better-off were certainly already well served in financial income, but to a lesser extent: half of the dividends were concentrated on 0.1% and a “small” quarter on 0.01%.

“Several elements clearly suggest that the sharp increase in dividends received by households in 2018 is in part caused by the reform of the PFU, even if this causal effect has not yet been scientifically and formally established”, indicates France Strategy. Another element to charge against the current fiscal policy, the report “Does not observe any significant effect” flat tax “On the investment of these companies”, just as no significant negative effect had been established on investment after the 2013 reform. The transformation of the wealth tax (ISF) into real estate wealth tax (IFI), thus leaving aside the income from the financial capital, as well as the creation of the flat tax, was however based on this argument of investment of the richest in the real economy and its induced effect, the famous runoff. “Private equity fundraising has leveled off since 2016, after strong growth from 2010 to 2016”, France Strategy coldly notes.