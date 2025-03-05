The dividends of each company constitute a part of the benefit that said company agrees to deliver to its shareholders before the financial year ends, so consult the dividend calendar and Other data can be of interest to those who have invested in actions.

In this way, in electionomista.es can consult the dividend calendarwhere it can be filtered by different types of index, while consulting information on different companies, such as the date of dividend payment, the amount of these or the profitability of the payment, among others.

In the list there are both companies that have The dates already confirmed as other companies about which analysts have made their forecast. You can find Bankinter, Prosegur, Naturgy, Iberdrola, ACS, Indra, ACCIONA or INDITEX, among many others.