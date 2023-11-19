Divided reactions of American governments and politicians to Milei’s victory in Argentina

Brasilia (AFP) – Presidents and other figures in American and world politics referred to the triumph of far-right economist Javier Milei in the Argentine elections this Sunday, November 19. Milei won the second round of the presidential elections by obtaining nearly 56% of the votes, defeating the Peronist Sergio Massa, who had just over 44% of support. Milei’s resounding victory generated positions for, against and others in which respect for democracy and the election of Argentines was emphasized, without mentioning the winner.

Milei, 53, defeated Peronist Sergio Massa at the polls, who has been the country’s Minister of Economy for more than a year.

The outgoing Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, recognized the “popular verdict” and expressed his willingness to begin “an orderly transition” with whoever will be his successor, although he did not congratulate him directly.

These are the main reactions to the results, which showed an advantage of more than 10 points for Milei over Massa.

– Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil:

“Democracy is the voice of the people and must always be respected. (…) I wish good luck and success to the new government. Argentina is a great country and deserves all our respect. Brazil will always be available to work alongside our brothers Argentines”.

– Gabriel Boric, president of Chile:

“I salute Javier Milei for his victory and Sergio Massa for his worthy recognition of defeat. I wish the Argentine people the best and know that they will always have our respect and support. As President of Chile I will work tirelessly to keep our sister nations united “.

– Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia:

The extreme right has won in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we’ll see… neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems. https://t.co/TCqBPLSkkO — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 19, 2023



– Luis Lacalle Pou, president of Uruguay:

“I greet President-elect Javier Milei. We have a lot to work together and to improve our bilateral relations.”

– Guillermo Lasso, outgoing president of Ecuador:

“The Argentines have elected Javier Milei as their new president in a democratic process. The Government of Ecuador congratulates the elected President and wishes him the greatest success, so that he can resolve the pressing problems of his country and make the most appropriate decisions. that improve the quality of life of Argentines”.