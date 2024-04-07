Poland's conservative nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won local elections in Poland on Sunday, Polish media report. Exit polls from research agency Ipsos show that Poland's largest party, excluded by the current coalition, has just managed to keep Prime Minister Donald Tusk's right-liberal Civic Coalition (KO) behind it. PiS received 33.7 percent of the votes, KO 31.9 percent.

PiS's win is a major disappointment for Tusk's party, which has been in power (again) in Poland since 2023 and has since implemented major reforms. Thousands of mayors, councilors and provincial governments are elected during local elections; the first local elections since 2018 could help Tusk increase its influence.

There is relief among PiS that its grip on Poland has not weakened further. Immediately after the victory, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kazcynski said he thought “it has been a long time since there was so much evil in Poland.” He quoted Mark Twain: “Reports of my death were somewhat exaggerated.”

PiS ruled Poland for eight years. The party tampered with the rule of law to such an extent that it led to a conflict with the European Union – price tag: 137 billion euros. Brussels thawed the previously frozen amount this year, after it was impressed by the rule of law reform plans submitted by the pro-European government. The results of the local elections also mean that PiS can strongly determine how the released billions are spent.

Also read

After two months, one thing is clear in Poland: the Tusk government is not going to have an easy time