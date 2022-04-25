In the night from Sunday to Monday, the official figures came in and it has become clear that Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected as French president with 58.55 percent of the vote. The French newspaper Le Monde talks about a “victory without triumph”, because the votes for the far right were historically high. Opponent Marine Le Pen eventually got 41.45 percent of the French vote.

The turnout was also very low by French standards: about 72 percent of those entitled to vote went to the polls. Supporters of the sitting president reacted Sunday evening “relieved and at the same time paralyzed,” writes Le Monde† Macron seemed all too aware of the divisions in these elections. “From now on, I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the president of everyone,” he said in his victory speech.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was one of the first to congratulate Macron on his election victory. Macron has repeatedly put himself forward as a mediator between Russia and the West in the war with Russia. Zelensky calls Macron “a true friend of Ukraine” and writes on social media that he appreciates the support of France. “I am convinced: together we are moving towards new common victories.”

Oldest ally

EU leaders also reacted with relief to the result and congratulated the French president. The German Chancellor writes: Olaf Scholz on Twitter“Your voters sent a strong message to Europe today. I am pleased that we will continue our good cooperation.” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen writes look forward to continuing cooperation with Macron. “Together we will take France and Europe further.” Prime Minister Mark Rutte also says he wants to continue the “good cooperation” within the EU and NATO, he reports on Twitter.

The US President Joe Biden calls France the United States’ oldest ally and “an important partner in tackling global challenges.” Biden also says he is looking forward to working with Macron, “including in supporting Ukraine, defending democracy and combating climate change.”