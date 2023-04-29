In the presidential election in Paraguay, which will take place this Sunday (30), a political domain unparalleled in South America will be put to the test: the conservative Colorado Party, which since 1948 has only stopped occupying the Paraguayan presidency during the governments of Fernando Lugo (2008-2012) and Federico Franco (2012-2013), will try to stay in power for another five years.

The party’s candidate this time is Santiago Peña, a 44-year-old economist who was on the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Paraguay and was Minister of Finance between 2015 and 2017, in the government of Horacio Cartes, the young candidate’s political godfather.

His main opponent is Efraín Alegre, from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, a 60-year-old lawyer who heads a coalition ranging from left to center-right. He was Paraguay’s Minister of Public Works and Communications between 2008 and 2011, during the Lugo administration.

Both appear in the first two positions in the surveys, but the leadership alternates according to the institute that carries out the surveys – historically unreliable in Paraguay.

Alegre, who is in his third presidential candidacy, has a help that could be decisive this Sunday: the internal division of the Colorado Party.

The conservative party was the official party of Alfredo Stroessner’s dictatorship (1954-1989) and has won almost all Paraguayan presidential elections since the return of democracy. The exception was 2008, but Lugo’s government ended with scandal and impeachment.

The Colorado Party returned to power in 2013, with the victory of Horacio Cartes, and he is precisely responsible for the current division within the party.

“Cartes is a very authoritarian and dominant figure, since he practically bought his elections within the Colorado Party to be a candidate in 2013,” said Fernando Masi, a sociologist and economist who directs the Center for Analysis and Dissemination of the Paraguayan Economy (Cadep), in BBC interview, mentioning the economic power of Cartes, a businessman and one of the richest men in Paraguay.

Resistance to Cartes within the Colorado Party increased last year, when he was accused by the United States of cigarette smuggling, money laundering and financing groups considered terrorists by the White House, such as Hezbollah.

The former president had his name included on the list of people who cannot enter the United States or do business with companies in the world’s largest economy.

In December, shortly before the internal election and the primaries of the Colorado Party, the current Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, called Cartes “the biggest cigarette smuggler in the region”.

“This is not defamation or slander, because the whole continent knows, the hemisphere [sul]everyone knows he is the biggest cigarette smuggler in the region,” he said.

However, days later, Cartes demonstrated political strength by winning the wing of Abdo Benítez: he was elected leader of the party and managed to make Peña become the Colorado candidate for president.

As a result, Abdo Benítez and his inner circle did not participate in the nominee’s campaign, although they did not hinder it either.

“There is no fracture, but neither is there an embrace,” said Alberto Acosta Garbarino, analyst and director of the organization Development in Democracy, in a recent virtual event organized by the Argentine Council of International Relations.

The expert pointed out, however, that despite this internal division, the Colorado Party benefits from the fact that Alegre has not managed to unite all the opposition parties – which can make a difference in an electoral system where there is no second round.

The votes for former Senator Paraguayo Cubas, who in 2019 called for the death of “at least 100,000 Brazilian bandits”, could influence the dispute, as the outsider candidate appears third in the polls, always with more than 10% of the intentions of vote.

“When things are balanced, those with structure and resources are more likely to win. The Colorado Party is more likely to win. But there are those imponderables and there may be surprises. It will be a balanced election. Surveys are unreliable. The media is polarized. There is a lot of uncertainty among voters,” added Garbarino.