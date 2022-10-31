For the fifth time in just over 40 months, Israelis return to the polls this November 1 under an atmosphere of expectation about whether the country will be able to form a government coalition or if there will be a sixth election in a few months.

The vote provides for the formation of a new Parliament (Knesset) and from its composition the figure of a new Prime Minister will emerge. It will be achieved by whoever manages to form a coalition that has 61 seats in the Legislative: half plus one of the seats.

The problem is that, according to the polls, it does not seem clear that this time the result will be different from several elections in recent years. That is to say, that the impasse of almost a tie that persists in the Knesset be broken.

And in this political climate, Israelis also go to the polls under the specter of the skyrocketing costs of living in the country, an issue that four out of ten voters consider decisive in deciding on a candidate.

Israel is the seventh most expensive country in the world -ahead of Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada or Denmark-, according to the Numbeo global database on cost of living; and a report by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) indicated last month that prices are 40% more expensive than in the euro zone and 17% more than in the United States.

They are followed by the identity of the leader of each party (24%), the position of the formation in matters of religion and State (14%) or its position regarding security and foreign policy issues (11%).

In the opinion of Rina Matzliah, chronicler of domestic political issues on Channel 12 of Israeli television, the right-wing bloc and theReligious see former prime minister and now opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu as their undisputed leader and “they will not agree to go to new elections and will choose to promote their abandonment of politics.” If that happens, the entire political map may change.

According to the last poll before the elections, presented on Friday night, Netanyahu’s bloc would obtain 60 seats; the current coalition, 56 and the Arab Hadash-Ta’al party, four seats, which would not be part of any coalition but could support from outside.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The candidates

According to the polls, some 10 parties could be elected out of the numerous that are presented, although some could fall below the minimum required and be left out. The risks in this sense exist for both parties, which would translate into wasted votes that could be decisive in the final division between the two opposing blocs: the one that today is the Government and the opposition.

Three of the party bosses are candidates for Prime Minister: the current head of government, Yair Lapid; the current head of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Minister of Defense, Beni Gantz.

It is the first time that Lapid has stood for election from the position of Prime Minister, to which he agreed when his predecessor Naftali Bennett fulfilled the rotation agreement between the two.

The current president has been in office for months and is convinced that his victory would be a bet for a better future. Much of the election campaign posters make a simple play on words with the name of his own party Yesh Atid, which means “there is a future”. That is, without a doubt, his message.

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot journalist Nahum Barnea, Lapid said he would call this “a choice between the past and the future,” adding that “others may call it between moderate and extreme.”

His reference is clearly to the bloc headed by former Prime Minister Netanyahu, allied with religious Zionism and the ultra-Orthodox parties, and which his critics present as having such conservative positions on issues such as religion and state and the conflict with the Palestinians, who they consider dangerous.

It almost goes without saying that those who support that bloc consider that a new government like the current one is dangerous and harmful to Israel. Netanyahu and his allies portray Lapid as “lazy, weak, irresponsible.”

For his part, Gantz considers that, although the polls put him behind Lapid, only he will be able to form a coalition. It would seem that the opposition bloc detests Lapid and considers him unacceptable. Gantz probably has more leeway to get closer to the ultra-Orthodox. But his performance in the polls is much lower than that of the current ‘premier’.

Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett unite against Netanyahu

Voting by identity

All citizens over the age of 18 have the right to vote regardless of religion, origin, or community affiliation. And right, center and left parties participate in the political contest with their different religious nuances.

The truth is Israel goes to the polls divided by sectors and politically polarized. The former President of the State Reuven Rivlin called it at the time “the Israel of the tribes”, in reference to the different sectors that make up the citizenry: secular, national religious, ultra-Orthodox and Arabs.

According to the political philosopher and thinker Micah Goodman, when it comes to the Jewish population – the vast majority of the country – much depends on the way in which each one perceives his own identity: if he emphasizes his Jewish condition or his Jewish condition. of Israeli. Goodman argues that that identity largely determines how you vote.

One element that will greatly affect the result is the voting percentage of Arab citizens, which is still very uncertain. If it is very low, there could be a historical situation where an Arab party disappears from parliament. The other scenario is that he is part of the government coalition, as is the case now.

Ultra-nationalist Israelis wave their national flag in front of the Damascus Gate. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT. AFP

ideology and radicalization

It is interesting that precisely at a time when terrorism is on the rise and the Israeli population feels exposed to an intensification of violence, the issue of the conflict with the Palestinians is far from being the central issue in the internal discussion.

As for the Palestinian issue, there are still different proposals on how to deal with this issue. Some want to annex territories and others want an independent Palestinian state. But on many things, Israeli citizenship in general has come close to something in the middle.

Analyst Ben Dror Yemini of Yediot Aharonot maintains that “the left is blind in not realizing the Palestinian positions that never accept formulas for solutions, and the right is blind in not seeing that if territories are annexed, Israel is destined to be a binational state. But in general, there are more people in the middle.

On the other hand, the polarization in the discussion between both parts of the town has also sharpened. Between those who support the current coalition and those who are on the side of the opposition. This derives more than anything from the controversy over the figure of Netanyahu, which will determine the division in the Israeli political map.

And the discussion is almost typical of a crack. “The ideological discussion is less than before, but the heat of the discussion between sectors is much greater than before,” says Micah Goodman.

The passionate discussion between the blocs revolves around what is often presented as the central issue that determines how each one votes: for or against Netanyahu.

His undisputed followers consider him the “wizard” or the “king”, even despite the fact that several elections have already gone by in which he has not been able to form a government. Critics of him are divided among those who consider that because he is on trial on suspicion of corruption it is inappropriate for him to run despite the fact that the law does not prohibit him unless he is found guilty.

There are others who simply disagree with his positions and who maintain that in recent years he has chosen to prefer his personal interests over national ones.

But in the midst of this discussion about “Bibi yes or no” there is another deeper one that derives, by the way, from the alliances that each of the parties can make. It is, some say, about a discussion about what kind of country Israel will be.

The Netanyahu bloc will be ultra-conservative and if it forms a government it would probably be the most conservative in Israel’s history, as it would have no partners on the center or the left. Who is now presenting himself as his main partner, Religious Zionism, includes figures who pose homophobic positions and controversial ideas regarding how to limit the judicial system.

The other side is perceived as a more liberal bloc that includes center and left parties. This is presented as the “hope for change” bloc, while the opposition presents it as a catastrophe for the country if it continues in government.

In the background there is a great mutual demonization.

The question is whether after the elections something will change and the two major parties: Netanyahu’s Likud and Lapid’s Yes Atid will agree to approach each other to form a government of national unity. The town, it seems, needs it. But today it seems unthinkable.

