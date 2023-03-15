Today the Netherlands will go to the polls for the provincial and water board elections. NRC went into the country to gauge the mood and heard how polarization, fragmentation and ungovernability are having an increasing impact on voters. Editor Karel Smouter analyzed the results and sees a country that is tired of itself.
