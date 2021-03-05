Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The coaching staff of the Dutch national team, led by the Dutch Marvik, still clings to the short, divergent gatherings, which is one of the main reasons for his failure in the first stage with “Al-Abyad”, despite the coach’s great experience and abilities that made him the most appropriate name for leading the national team during that stage.

Technical opinions were divided about the value of these gatherings and the benefits that the “white” could reap from them, and some believed that the Emirati player needs “medium-length” periods in the gatherings of international matches, of no less than 12 to 14 days, before the official match in the Asian qualifiers, Especially the case of success in reaching the third and final stage, which is witnessing the confrontation of the continent’s senior leaders, as the team is still in a difficult position in the second phase, and comes fourth in Group G (6 points), 5 points behind leaders Vietnam, while the qualifiers are resumed with the grouping system from 3 to Next June 15.

Others believe that short gatherings are sufficient to equip players, in light of the pressure of the league matches and the current conditions, while in the future they can be replaced by longer and more stimulating gatherings for players.

On the other hand, Marvik changed his “half” of his habits, which were criticized, represented in his failure to reside in the country in which he works, and his insistence on living and residing in the Netherlands, as the coach became a full resident of the country and attended most of the “League” matches, but the most important half He has not changed yet, which is adherence to the policy of “short gatherings”, as he commanded a camp with “Al-Abyad” upon assuming responsibility last January, which lasted 10 days.

Abdullah Saqr, the national coach and a former member of the national teams committee, confirmed that each coach has his own way of preparing, pointing out that Marvik is one of the international names with a footprint, and his success with the Saudi “Al-Akhdar” is sufficient, as he used almost the same method, and said: Every coach has the right to choose the method. The most appropriate, although I see that the Emirati player does not focus on short gatherings as required, but the technical staff has the right to determine his method of preparation, with the need to warn the national teams committee against risking the fate of the “white”, as no point can be lost in the qualifying campaign.

Saqr called for the need to discuss the coach with the preparation mechanisms, with a focus on the nature and thinking of the player, which may require a period of at least 10 days, to enhance the planning, tactical, technical and physical aspects of official international matches.

Mohamed Sorour, a former national team player and director of the current Dibba Al-Hisn team, stressed that short gatherings are considered deceptive, and do not reveal the “hidden” with regard to the players’ intellect, focus and degree of readiness, which means the need to change Marvik’s philosophy, which will not suit players at that difficult stage. Until the national team needs more focus and increasing the players’ situation under responsibility, and this will not come with 5 days gathering more like entertainment for the players, and he said: We must put the players under responsibility and the pressures associated with it, and this will not come in 4, 5 or 6 days Our team is dangerous, and we must see from the players a reaction, and assuming that Marvik will not change his way, the players must have a reaction on the field, and they fight in the matches as they do in the league with their clubs.

Nawaf Mubarak, the national team player, Sharjah, Baniyas and the former Al-Ahly youth, stressed that Marvik did not fully benefit from his mistakes in the first period with the national team, as he only modified his way of residing in the country, but he still adhered to the policy of short camps, and said: This method He does not succeed with the Emirati player, Marvik should have realized that, just as he had to realize the environment of “our league” and the thought of our players. The Emirati player does not suffer from pressure, and he needs supervision, attention and follow-up. That will not happen in 5 days or 7 days of gathering.

He added: We are in a very difficult stage for the position of the national team in the qualifiers, and this requires constant stimulation, a long gathering and more than one experience, according to my point of view, Marvik should have clung to two weeks before the official matches, and the March gathering should have been used as it is without any reduction. And to go through two experiences at least.