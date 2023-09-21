In Sinaloa in 2024 we will experience two electoral processes concurrently with the presidential votes, in the federal elections we will elect seven deputies, two senators with a relative majority and one more with a first minority (second place in the election to the Senate); However, we will also have a state electoral process where we will elect 24 majority local councils, plus 16 proportional representation seats (multi-member list); 20 mayoralties with their respective lists of councilors (165 councilors to make up the 20 municipal councils with their 20 attorney trustees).

Therefore, Each party or partisan bloc must present 488 candidacies between owners and substitutesof which at least 244 must be women. It must be kept in mind that majority councils and mayoralties are grouped into three categories of high, medium and low electoral profitability; This classification is assigned by the INE based on the immediate results in the past votes. This is in order to guarantee gender equality not only in the number of candidates but also in the probability of success or defeat of each block; so as not to send all women to the most difficult places to win and to help ensure that there are not only the same number of candidates between men and women, but also an equal number in Congress by law.

In Sinaloa, for example, we have 18 municipalities where voting has already been carried out and they are divided into groups of six.that is, six municipalities of high profitability, six of medium and six of low and in each segment there will be three women (at least) and three men (maximum) and to this will be added the two new municipalities of Juan José Ríos and Eldorado where Voting will be held for the first time in 2024. Similarly, the 24 districts are grouped into three groups of eight where at least 4 candidates will be for women and a maximum of four candidates will be for men.

These are the positions that will come into dispute in less than 4 months, if we consider that the pre-campaigns for local deputies start from January 19 to February 17; while the constitutional presidential election begins (along with the campaigns for the Senate and Federal Councils) on March 30 and 15 days later (since the campaign only lasts 45 days), the local campaigns for deputies and mayors will begin from April 15 to May 29 to conclude with the election day on Sunday, June 2, 2024. These will be the positions in dispute and the dates on which they will compete; But, what is really at stake? Will it be better to divide my vote into several parties or will it be better to vote as a block for the same party?

The adversaries of the 4T They insist on “dividing” the vote, they are clear that the PRIAN’s chances of winning the presidential election are very slim and if the gap opens further, they are going to redouble their efforts in their strategy of “dividing” the vote knowing they have lost your PAN candidate Xochitl Galvez against the triumph of Claudia Sheinbaum with BRUNETTE and his allies 4T, today they do it behind the scenes so as not to hurt their chances of being candidates for other positions, but once they obtain their candidacies they will abandon the PRIAN candidate, increasing the intensity of a “divided vote” campaign; However, the results of dividing the vote have cost the country a lot, especially in this six-year term.

What is the use of dividing the vote in the search for supposed balances that have only served to block constitutional reforms? To show the clumsy cynicism of the party and parliamentary leaders of the PRIAN when they declared a “constitutional moratorium.” They are paid to legislate and if they decide to go into “moratorium” it means that they are not going to legislate, so a legislator who does not legislate is a senator or a representative who does not work and if they do not work, then why should we pay them? And worse yet, why should we hire them? bone to choose them then.

It is not my intention to tell you who to vote for, that is a free decision for each person, however, in the most recent experience in this country, The “opposition blocs” have served more to obstruct reforms, instead of building balances; They have served their partisan and group interests, leaving aside the challenges and needs of the people. So if, for example, you are one of the people who has already decided to vote for Claudia SheinbaumI invite you to reflect and value the opportunity to vote for everything BRUNETTE. Dividing your votes will only take away the strength of your most important vote, which is obviously the presidential candidacy; You are going to hinder the reforms that as President she needs to promote and in short it is to give power to those who are against your own main choice. Let us NOT lose the opportunity to have a president with a qualified majority in the Congress of the Union and in the local Congresses so that the first president of Mexico has the strength to promote the reforms that the country needs and we do not fall prey to kidnapping legislators who They even have the clumsy cynicism to declare “constitutional moratoriums.” It is time to put an end to the old PRI phrase of “divide and conquer”, in the current times of the country and with a woman in the presidency, the strategic thing is to vote as a bloc, since in reality, when it comes to voting, divide and you will lose.

