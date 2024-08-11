Tragedy at Lake Maggiore: despite the ban on swimming due to Escherichia Coli, a young man becomes ill while in the water

A 31-year-old man of Peruvian origin and resident in the Milan area lost his life while swimming a few meters from the shore of the Lake Maggiore in Verbania, today August 11. An avoidable tragedy, perhaps, if the victim and other people present had respected the prohibitions in the area. According to initial reconstructions, the young man had suddenly felt ill, desperately calling for help before disappearing under water.

The man was in the company of a friend and, despite the signs of bathing prohibitedhad decided to dive into the lake. The beach had been cordoned off, with signs in four languages ​​warning of the danger. However, according to witnesses present, dozens of people had ignored the prohibitions, choosing to bathe in the lake anyway.

The ordinance issued by the mayor of Verbania following the analyses by Arpa Piemonte, which had found levels of E. coli well beyond the permitted limits, was meant to ensure the safety of citizens. Despite the alarm, many have decided to defy the rules, with dire consequences.

The rescue team arrived promptly on the scene, but there was nothing that could be done for the 31-year-old. The body was recovered after a few minutes, but the illness that struck him proved fatal.

The incident has reignited the debate on beach safety and the importance of respecting public health restrictions. The entire community is in shock, while local authorities are investigating the incident to further clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Consequences of high levels of Escheria Coli in water

When Escherichia coli levels in water exceed safe limits, a number of negative consequences can occur for public health and the environment. Accidental ingestion of water contaminated by E. coli can lead to gastrointestinal infections, manifested by symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Direct contact with contaminated water can cause skin, eye, and ear infections, particularly in people with open wounds or in young children.

It is essential to intensify water monitoring and control programs to identify and mitigate sources of contamination, such as untreated sewage discharges or agricultural infiltrations.

