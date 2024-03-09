Dubai Police announced the diversion of traffic on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from City Center Mirdif Bridge to Tripoli Street, due to the accumulation of water in several streets such as Amman Street, Aleppo Street, Al Nahda Street, Al Ittihad Street, Al Khawaneej Street, Al Yalayis Street, and Al Qudra Street, in order to ensure the safety of road users. In light of the current weather conditions.