Amazon workers protest against racism. Erik McGregor / LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s been a year since a white agent smothered African-American George Floyd to death on a Minneapolis street. The White House has recognized something as crude as that racism in the United States is systemic. The Black Lives Matter movement, which leads complaints of racial discrimination, has grown stronger. Thanks to him, people continue to talk about what happens to you if you are black in the United States: police brutality, worse infrastructure, biased technology, discrimination at work. Racism and lack of diversity are serious problems that cannot be trivialized. But some American corporations are doing it. They take advantage of the situation to wash their image without producing real changes.

Dozens of Fortune 500 companies have appointed Chief Diversity Officers, or CDOs, in recent months. It doesn’t seem to be working. Few last in office; the rotation is amazing. Many complain that they have been given a hollow position, without a budget. Their positions have a lot of public relations and little substance for change. They are frustrated and, as soon as they can, they leave. The consultants who advise the private sector insist: if you really care to diversify your workforce, invest money and audit results. But it is time for cuts. In some organizations, no one has been hired, but some African Americans and Latinos have been appointed “agents of change”, placing them at the head of committees to attract talent and organize events. They have not raised their salary.

Corporate inclusion policies run the risk of becoming the new greenwashing. For years many companies have made green propaganda, putting on the medal of respect for the environment, without changing much. Inclusion now seems like the place to be. “Our brands seek to be more inclusive and generate conversation,” announces the multinational Procter & Gamble on its website. It cannot be made clearer: the objective is to get headlines in the media, appear on panels, organize prizes on equality. Amazon often puts out a banner at Pride rallies. Although, indoors, it has delivery men – black and white – urinating on bottles because if they stop the van to go to the bathroom they don’t have time to complete the route.

The good news is that the imposture is coming to light. And, if we look at what has happened to the environment, after a period of superficiality and marketing, the economic interest has ended up promoting a real change: the most polluting industries, such as the oil companies, are investing millions in clean technology. They are aware that they need it to survive. Hopefully the same will happen with diversity in companies, and that the focus can be focused, seriously tackling discrimination and precariousness. After all, what good is a party for inclusion if you are not even allowed to join a union? @anafuentesf