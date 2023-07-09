Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/08/2023 – 18:14

Share



After three days of many debates, workshops, conversation circles and cultural exchanges, the National Museum of Brasília hosted this Saturday (8) the show of the 16th edition of the Latinidades Festival, which started on Thursday (6). The event is a space for political and cultural articulation around the 25th of July, International Day of Latin American and Caribbean Black Women.

This year’s theme is Good Living, a concept that reverses the current logic of how the world and economies work and gives way to caring for people and the environment, instead of seeking profit and development at all costs.

Related news:

For the first time, the festival will also have programming in Rio de Janeiro (July 15th), in São Paulo (July 21st to 23rd) and in Salvador (July 29th and 30th). The full program can be found on the Latinidades website (https://latinidades.afrolatinas.com.br/). São Paulo and Salvador still haven’t closed their attractions.

shows

From 7pm onwards, the attraction outside the National Museum is Dj Beatmilla, a non-binary artist from Recanto das Emas. With an emphasis on black music and Afro-Latin influences, it brings diversity of rhythms and innovative and creative sets, uniting ancestry with Afrofuturistic. Then, who takes the stage is the singer, composer and instrumentalist Letícia Fialho, from Brasilia who brings to her music the experience of the suburbs and bohemia of Rio de Janeiro.

At 9 pm the “Queen of Flamenco” Concha Buika (https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/geral/noticia/2023-07/atracao-do-latinidades-buika-se-declara-vida-e-um-premio ) brings the representation of black women in Spain with their jazz, soul and blues united with African and Cuban music. The singer BellaDona continues the party, with her mix of raggaeton, trap, funk and the essence of Brasilia’s rap.

In the programming, at 00:30, the Bahian pagodão band A Dama lands in the cerrado with its anti-macho lyrics, revelation of Salvador’s carnival in 2020. Closing the night, rapper Flora Matos sends her straight talk back to her homeland.

The presenter of the night will be DJ Aisha Mbikila, who follows her mission of diasporic connection around the world, carrying a lot of music, fashion and audiovisual. “I am thrilled to be a part of this multicultural event that celebrates Afro-Latin culture and promotes the empowerment of black women. Through music, art, debates and activities, we seek to strengthen the identity and struggle of these women, promoting equality and social inclusion”, she declared on her social networks.

closure

The last Latinidades attraction in Brasília this year will be the Bem Viver Ubuntu conversation tour, this Sunday (9) at the Ilê Asè Oya Bagan space, in Paranoá. The guests are Nilma Bentes, agronomist, black activist and proponent of the Marcha das Mulheres Negras; Beth de Oxum, Iyalorixá of Ilê Axé Oxum Karê, Coquista teacher and communicator from Pernambuco; Carla Akotirene, social worker and doctor in feminist studies at the Federal University of Bahia. The mediation will be by activist and producer Janaina Costa, a native of Quilombo do Macuco, in the Jequitinhonha Valley in Minas Gerais.

The show by Mestra Martinha do Coco, born in Olinda, Pernambuco, and considered a Griô Master of the Cerrado, closes the event.























