This month the Pride, the struggle of people of diversity to live full lives free from discrimination and the entertainment industry is no stranger to this. Therefore, we interview people from the community LGBT + games to give their opinion on inclusion and representation in the industry.

This issue is important, in the world of video games, the community LGBT + still not accepted. In fact, it is estimated that in video games such as League of Legends or Overwatch, they receive up to a 75% harassment in online games due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Even, 90% of LGBT + people who play video games they have been harassed for it.

Representation of the LGBT + community, a first step in the right direction

But, violence does not start with harassment. Analysts like Jack halberstam, mentions that the Explicit and implicit abuse are divided by a very fine line. One means of exercising this can be through entertainment: the way people, their identities and relationships are represented or omitted has a real impact, both positive and negative.

Community representation LGBT + in video games it has not always been the best. In fact, in games like Final fight, Poison was a character who was thought to be trans due to an error in the voice recording in its western version.

Later, in All About Capcom Head to Head Fighting Games, the company said that Poison was changed woman for a newhalf (derogatory term for trans people) because ‘it was more acceptable to hit trans people than to hit a woman’. And, it wasn’t until 2002 that Yoshinori Ono She explicitly said she was a trans woman in the American version.

But what happens when this representation is positive?

Also the correct representation and recognition of a community can have an impact positive in the way people in the community LGBT + they can be perceived and how they are perceived by people outside the community. Acknowledging their existence is a first step in inclusion to eradicate violence and discrimination.

Danny Zeta, creator of the video game analysis channel Talking Vidya expresses it as follows: ‘What I like the most is when the game lets you represent yourself, like in Fallout: New Vegas that lets you be bisexual. It wasn’t until very recently that even in multi-decision games it was taken as the standard that your character was cishet, so I like to see developers admit our community exists. ‘.

So how do you confirm Alina hernandez, illustrator and streamer of Twitch, before there was a great omission and invisibility: ‘Previously a representation of our diversity was just a dream limited to some niche RPG with a supporting character in the background. However, nowadays you can see LGBT characters in triple A games, both secondary and protagonists’.

The triple A industry and the LGBT + community

Now, as well mentioned Alina hernandez, the representation of the community LGBT + in the video game scene it had been less. Fortunately, in recent years there has been a change. But why?

Gerry nava, youtuber and pop culture analyst, puts it like this: ‘The change in representation has come from activism and the fortune that some developers have had to enter the industry’.

At the moment, about a fifth of the video game industry It is made up of people from the LGBT + community, from asexual and pansexual people (1%, respectively) to bisexuals (11%). According to the CEO of The Asssociation for UK Interactive Entertainment. ‘Diversity is not a fad – It is a necessity of a growing industry that reflects the millions of people who play video games’.

To put it in perspective, in 2005 alone, this number was less than 5% of the industry total of video games. That means that in less than 15 years, the LGBT + community increased almost four times. And, this has an impact on story creation and character development.

Catpow3r, streamer and youtuber of video games in PixelBitsMX mentions it with the trilogy of Mass effect: ‘Liara and Sheppard have a (love) relationship that is built over three video games, the most important for Bioware and one of the most important of RPGs’.

Alina hernandez He also mentioned in an interview the case of Lev, a young trans man in The Last of Us: Part II. In this game you build a community character LGBT + and allows you to talk about your transition, your acceptance from Abby and your community. This type of representation has changed the perception that people have.

And the independent scene?

Unlike the aforementioned, the independent video game industry has had freedoms that have allowed it to have a more explicit representation of the community LGBT + several years. Danny Zeta He comments it as follows:

‘Independent distribution has paved the way for more people to have a chance to be heard, especially from marginalized backgrounds. You just need to go to the LGBT + section of http://Itchi.io to find hundreds of games from small creators recounting their own experiences with videogames as their art medium of choice.‘

In fact, other people like Gerry nava and the vtuber Punk Cryptid agree that one of the first examples when thinking about community characters LGBT +They are from the independent scene. Specifically, Light blue Why?

Catpow3r He explains it like this: ‘Celeste, I like it a lot because it lets you see in a very empathetic, very universal way, what the trans experience is, to understand us and those who are not like us’.

Light blue is a celebrated platform independent video game developed by Extremely OK Games and directed by Maddy thorson. Maddy discovered her own gender identity while writing the story of Madeleine (its protagonist). She herself confesses how this video game became a metaphor for gender transition.

In the end, as it says Gerry nava: ‘I really feel like we should try harder to put even more eyes on indie games made by queer people.‘, as is the case with Light blue and its creator Maddy thorson.

What could be improved in representation?

As pointed out Mafer MTG, streamer of video games and card games, there are also current problems in the representation of community characters LGBT +. From a non-explicit representation in Life is Strange with Max and chloe even a lack of commitment in video games like Overwatch. The latter leaving aside the implications in the story and character development among the topics to be discussed.

So despite the video game industry’s efforts for inclusion, there are community issues. LGBT + that have not been touched. Catpow3r comment the following: ‘The efforts can be even more diverse, in the end we continue to see the same white people (…) Beyond Xbox giving flags or wallpapers, it needs to really support creators of the lgbt + community ‘.

According to other content creators like Ameths Kiwi, the politics of representation in video games (and in any other medium) cannot be separated: ‘Include the struggles for the rights of the LGBT + community in video games, the political part of the collective. That would be a way to support the representation. ‘

Even within the same narratives on inclusion other types of narratives can be made, as she herself mentions: “I would like to see non-LGBT + people in video games explicitly people from the LGBT + community.”

Mafer MTG points out that it should be a real commitment from the industry to include people of diversity: ‘The representation must be 100%, without fear of companies for ‘losing’ players / audience‘.

Representing the LGBT + community is just the first step

As we mentioned at the beginning, about 90% of the community LGBT + have received online harassment. And not only that, almost a third have received sexual violence on the internet. That is why video game companies must truly engage with their community to combat and eradicate discrimination.

For example, Mafer MTG, recalls how problematic the inclusion of the Soldier 76 on Overwatch. And, how the harassment and violence kept him from the video game: ‘I was a super fan of the game and I remember when they made the announcement. Everyone was shocked that ‘one of the most masculine characters was gay’. And, it was disgusting having to deal with all the players complaining. Even though the performance was only a dialogue. ‘

In fact, this dialogue that confirmed the sexuality of this character as from Tracer It was made in an animation of the official channel of Blizzard. Polygon points out the lack of commitment of Blizzard Y Overwatch, Well, he did nothing against the violent reactions and, even less, to include this aspect of his characters in the plot of the video game.

The commitment of the company must be at all times, Mafer MTG expresses it like this: ‘In a video game, I would like to see a solid story from start to finish and with the company 100% committed to representation. Because I think that more than just a small note of the character, you need PRIDE‘.

The place of the LGBT + community is also in video games

Ameths Kiwi mentions how this situation has evolved, despite the lack of commitment from some companies: ‘In communities as toxic as LOL it is more difficult to accept us. I think that our acceptance has been given because in the LGBT + community we have decided to take those spaces of gaming to raise awareness’.

In fact, near the 10% of the video game community are people of diversity and they spend more on average more on video games than straight people.

So, the people of the community LGBT + they increasingly represent a more important part of the industry and the market. What Punk Cryptid mentions: ‘I think if you see it, you can accept it very easily. If we continue to be a taboo subject, they will not accept us. People are getting used to us step by step ‘.

Lastly, as mentioned Danny ZetaThese changes in the industry allow us to admit that the world is much more diverse than the propaganda has led us to believe. And, how games like Tell me why, Mass Effect or Celeste, they can create more enriching video games and stories.

