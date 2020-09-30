The latest CSA barometer shows that white men, graduates and city residents are still overrepresented on television. For Carole Bienaimé-Besse, the desertion of the young audience could push the chains to act.

Television does not reflect the diversity of French society and it even does so less and less. This is the poor record of the annual barometer carried out by the Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA). On television, highly educated, urban, white, male and non-disabled populations are still over-represented. “We are not at all in phase with reality”, deplores on franceinfo Carole Bienaimé-Besse, in charge of diversity issues at the CSA.

franceinfo: Between the world as it is presented in the audiovisual industry and the reality of society, do we have two worlds that have nothing to do with?

Carole Bienaimé-Besse : No, indeed, we have a lot, a lot of CSP + on the air. We are roughly 73% CSP + whereas in real life, we are only 28%. So, we can see that we are not at all in tune with reality, which means that we have an under-representation of people in a precarious situation and less CSP people.

When you hear diversity, you don’t just mean skin color. We have the impression that there is a problem with all the criteria.

There is one that is a little more efficient, with since 2014 the law on real equality between women and men. This allowed us to ask the channels and radios for figures on what they were broadcasting. It gave us the power to sanction and we could see a progression. But we are not there yet since we are only 39% of women on the air. The portmanteau word “diversity” is not really appreciated since we prefer social diversity.

Workers, we never see them today on television, for example.

We see them very little and that is why the movement of “yellow vests”, when it appeared, was very interesting from this point of view since indeed it was a population that was really under-represented in the world. ‘screen.

Once we have made this observation, what do we do?

We will continue to do these studies every year. We will come back with our figures as we have been doing for ten years. We do continuous monitoring. We publish studies, reports, we support the channels.

At what point do we “tap” on the chains?

We do it, we do it, we are going to call them all together with the producers, the authors, the casting directors to understand where it gets stuck.

Is that what works, the constraint?

There is also a constraint which is made by the viewer or the listener since at some point, he turns away from the television if he is not represented. We can see it clearly with young people who are only represented at 11% in the end, while INSEE accounts for more than 24%. We can see that they have turned away from traditional media. So, there is also an awareness of the channels to tell themselves that ultimately, if they want to keep their listeners, their viewers and recruit younger ones, it will really have to change. So there is an economic penalty on arrival.