“Cancer does not discriminate. Neither should your investigation.” Dr. Tanimola Martins explains it to those attending the debate held this Thursday at the London headquarters of Cancer Research UK (CRUK, in its acronym in English). Queen Letizia, honorary president of the Spanish Association against Cancer (AECC) and its scientific foundationhas traveled to the British capital to attend the joint work day of the two organizations, in preparation for the World Cancer Research Day (WCRD) to be celebrated next Sunday. “How is it possible that black men have much higher odds of being diagnosed with or dying from prostate cancer than Asian men? We already have a lot of accumulated evidence suggesting that cancer cases, diagnoses, risk awareness, or treatment vary markedly depending on the patient’s age, race, socioeconomic status, or even the fact that he or she is a disabled person. And we know that this is wrong,” challenged Martins, who develops the study program for CRUK. Black in Cancer, on the incidence of the disease in ethnic minorities.

The work day revolved around the issue proposed this year for the WCRD: Integrating Diversity, Advancing Research and Achieving Equity (Integrating diversity, advancing research and achieving equality), but it has also served to once again influence the disaster that Brexit has meant for British scientific research and for Spanish researchers in the United Kingdom. Also to celebrate the country’s re-entry into the EU research funding programme, Europe horizonwhich has cleared the professional future of many Spaniards in the United Kingdom.

“We are convinced that the only way to beat cancer together is by attracting the brightest and most diverse people to the field of research, capable of incorporating fresh ideas. And at the same time, ensure that all people, wherever they live, benefit from the advances made in preventing, diagnosing or treating cancer,” he defends. Michelle Mitchell, the chief executive of CRUK. “Here in the United Kingdom, for example, we have identified the need to provide greater support to women scientists, researchers and doctors working at the most advanced levels of cancer research. In the same way that we have identified a very small number of researchers senior black,” says Mitchell.

And the direct relationship between diversity in research and the interest in translating that diversity to the needs of the patients themselves has long been clear. The document he delivered CRUK in January 2022 to the British Parliament committee focused on the fight against cancer, focused on the results of a study carried out between 2017 and 2018, already detected that only 3% of postdoctoral students at British universities (a total of 15,560) were black. And there were barely 85 professors of this race at the most prominent levels of higher education.

The less diversity in the scientific field, the less wide the range of ideas and research proposals that are funded. “For us it is crucial right now to open up the studies much more, to include greater age diversity – the big problem we have in Spain – but also ethnic diversity, with all the immigration that is arriving,” warns the scientific director of the AECC foundation, Marta Puyol. “We must look at countries like the United Kingdom or the United States, with very high levels of immigration, and get our act together. For example, in Spain cervical cancer was completely eradicated, because the vaccine was widely implemented. But this is not the case in South America, and suddenly there are many more cases of cervical cancer, something that we thought had disappeared,” he adds.

Queen Letizia intervened in the debate with a question for which the answers indicated hope and caution: what impact can the use of artificial intelligence have in this fight for greater integrity and diversity in the fight against cancer? No one doubts the immense possibilities of this tool, especially when it comes to collecting data that helps identify diversity, but we must be careful with algorithms, some scientists warned, that can tend to accentuate prejudices and hide realities.

The Brexit slab

“Every year there are 18 million people with cancer worldwide, and there are two main drivers of cancer research. One is the NIH (National Institutes of Health), in the United Stateswith whom we met last year, and the Cancer Research UK, the European engine. For us, all the projects in which we work together with the CRUK are of vital importance,” says Ramón Reyes, president of the AECC. Both he and his co-religionist, Mitchell, celebrated the reintegration of the United Kingdom into the Horizon Europe program, in the same way that they lamented the damage caused by Brexit in recent years. “It brought with it an atmosphere of uncertainty of all kinds. Economic, because it prevented access to programs and scholarships; personal, because you didn’t know what to do with your research career, whether you moved back to Europe or stayed in the UK; total lack of clarity regarding visas for researchers or students; and much less flow of Spanish researchers to the United Kingdom,” he summarizes. Irene Echeverría, researcher in the field of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Oxford and president of CERU (the Society of Spanish Scientists in the United Kingdom).

“For me, recover Horizon Europe has mainly involved the option of staying in the United Kingdom,” says Beatriz Salvador, who researches pancreatic cancer diagnosis at Cardiff University. “When that program disappeared from the map I really considered the option of going somewhere else, because it was one of the most important sources of funding in the United Kingdom. Many doors were closed to us. Now, at least, I plan to stay a few more years,” she adds.

Scientific research knows no borders, and the CRUK is the first to regret a Brexit that drastically reduced its ability to attract the best researchers in Europe, as well as losing funding that was crucial in the global effort to defeat cancer.

