Between mistakes and successes, the third term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva enters its second fortnight with an image from Day One that still has a lot to say: the official photo of his 37 ministers. The unprecedented diversity of ethnicities, genders and ages holds several lessons for the private sector, which has pushed this agenda over the last four years and which now finds institutional support. “The semiotics of the image of the photo that went viral when the composition of the first ministerial level was closed is very powerful”, Tayná Leite, senior manager for Human Rights and Gender at the UN Global Compact in Brazil, told DINHEIRO.

Statistically, the portrait of the government brought advances. However, it still does not correspond to the representativeness of the country. According to the IBGE, of the approximately 214 million Brazilians, 51.1% are women. In the Ministry, they are 29.7%. In the distribution of race in the population, 56% are black (black and brown); 43% white; and 0.4% indigenous. In the upper echelon of the Esplanada 70% are white; 27% black; and there is also an indigenous woman, Sônia Guajajara, who owns the Indigenous Peoples portfolio. Here, the first teaching for companies. Even if proportionality is not ideal, it is necessary to start including groups intentionally, even if slowly.

UN executive, Tayná Leite also makes three alerts that private companies, as well as public forums, need to have when including minorities. The first of these is what she calls the content of the indications. In other words, it is not enough that the individual belongs to these communities. “It needs to have technical content and strategic alignment with the human rights agenda, including diversity and inclusion,” she said. The other two points include sufficient budget to implement the actions; and strategic and transversal planning.

As far as planning is concerned, the narrative and actions of companies are advancing rapidly. One of the signs is observed on the 99 Jobs platform. According to Eduardo Migliano, co-founder and CEO of the company, the number of companies that are better planning open positions is growing, starting to take into account what is really essential. “It seems unlikely, but there was a time when the candidate’s place of residence, zip code was a cut-off criterion,” he said. As well as the requirement of fluent English, or graduation from top colleges. Today, the discussion about the agenda and literacy has increased transversally in the corporate world, which is positively impacting talents who feel safer in applying for vacancies.

In 99 Jobs itself, the evolution is observed. The number of black professionals enrolled in internship and trainee programs in 2022 represented 44.5% of the total, an increase of 269% over 2018. The number of programs for entry vacancies — interns and trainees — registered on the platform by companies grew by 1,175 % in the same comparison, currently representing 50% of the total. Even though the numbers are extremely important, according to Migliano, it is necessary to bring representation to the top leadership. “You cannot have only directors who reproduce the white pact [racismo estrutural onde o preconceito está enraizado nos comportamentos e ações]” said. “It is necessary to develop diverse talents and take advantage of the repertoire, experience and training they bring.”

IN PRACTICE From theory to action, Bayer is a walk-the-talk case. At the highest level of the company, two representatives: a woman in the position of CEO of the Group in Brazil, Malu Nachreiner; and the black Maurício Rodrigues, president of the company’s agricultural division for Latin America. They are part of a journey worked internally for about nine years with constant improvement, including governance. Today, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department is led by Flávia Ramos and has four managers for Latin America. Marilia Tocalino is one of them and also a representative of the PCD group. “As part of an underrepresented group, I know I have room to grow here, but we are also aware of self-responsibility in the process,” she said. In this context, “having a diverse senior leadership brings a plural perspective necessary for Bayer to be able to fulfill its mission of not only being diverse, but inclusive”.

Having a black president who is aligned with the agenda helps with one of the biggest obstacles for companies to leave the field of narrative to take action. This is because, according to Carlos Domingues, executive director of Mover and head of Diversity and Inclusion at Pepsico, “people say they see racism in Brazil, but they don’t see themselves as racist.” To reverse the situation, the path is education, literacy and awareness. Another challenge is to make the case of Maurício Rodrigues more of a rule than an exception. “There is an urgent need for us to accelerate career development for minority groups and put them in the lead.”

According to Deloitte research, the higher the position, the more challenging representation becomes. In the second edition of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Organizations, among the 374 responding companies in 2022, those with women in management and C-Level positions totaled 83%; seniors 50+, 38%; races and ethnicities, 33%; LGBTQIA+, 28%; and PCD, 10%. Participation in the Boards of Directors: women, 78%; 50+, 44%; races and ethnicities, 15%; LGBTQIA+, 15%; PCDs, 5%. Among the 90 publicly traded companies that make up the Ibovespa, however, there are only two female CEOs and no black ones.

If for these groups the scenario is already difficult, talking about inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ group brings another level of complexity. One is the fact that there is no official census of this community. Measuring representativeness, then, becomes more subjective. The other is that this is an absolutely personal issue that may or may not be reported to the companies. One of the rare cases of an openly homosexual CEO is that of Javier Constante, president of Dow Latin America and Dow Brazil. In a recent interview with DINHEIRO (issue 1,297), he spoke about the importance of representativeness. “When an LGBT member walks into Dow and sees that the president, in this case me, is gay, he knows he has an opportunity there.” The rule, according to him, is repeated for women and the black community who find representatives in senior management. “A PCD is missing,” he said.

Tiago Betti, leader of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Employee Experience for Dow in Latin America, is proof that storytelling comes true in practice. According to him, the agenda has been worked on at the company for 30 years and was started with a female empowerment group. Today there are seven affinity networks: women, PCD’s, black and brown, 50+, Latino and Hispanic, LGBTQIA+ and generational group — aimed at the inclusion of new employees. As a representative of the homoaffective community, his mission is to help the company achieve well-aligned goals. “We have defined governance and metrics to monitor our progress and achieve the goals set for 2025.”

In terms of gender parity for leadership positions, Dow wants to go from the current 40% to 50% by 2025. For blacks and browns, the goal is to reflect, in the long term, the same participation of the population of Brazil (56%), with the target of reaching 41% in 2025, against 39% in 2022. There are also goals set for the other groups with different affirmative actions, with the exception of LGBTQIA+ due to the difficulty of capturing the self-identification of employees, respecting the General Law for the Protection of Data. But Javier’s presence at the highest hierarchical level in the region shows that the work is concrete. “I see in him the representativeness that we don’t usually see in companies”.

Even rarer to find in large groups are trans talent. Raquel Virgínia, a trans entrepreneur, understands that this process needs to be done carefully. The risk, according to the founder of Nhaí, a company of insights for brands that want to strengthen the pillar of diversity, is that if the inclusion process is poorly done, it will generate significant frustrations. “The process can be traumatic for both parties,” she said. A side effect would be the possibility “that the company decides never to hire a trans person again, or that talent starts to find all companies prejudiced”. But even with the challenges, Raquel felt welcome at the inauguration ceremony of the new government. “Although I didn’t have a trans person, I looked at the scene of the ramp going up with a lot of hope and I saw myself represented”.

COMMUNITY Representation outside the corporate walls also counts. It’s like Angela Davis said, “When the black woman moves, the entire fabric of society moves with her.” Nestlé knows this. In addition to internal programs with targets reported to the headquarters in Switzerland — an example in Brazil is the Dolce Gusto factory (Montes Claros/MG), which was born with gender parity —, the company offers professional training programs for vulnerable people. Helen Andrade, head of Diversity and Inclusion at Nestlé Brazil, highlights the Young Baristas. “We train baristas in communities and then recommend them to work in our partner network.” Currently, 40 young people are undergoing training in Paraisópolis, a neighborhood in São Paulo.

Grain by grain, historic reparations are under way. And more than that: companies and governments already understand that different teams bring different repertoires, which translate into ideas, innovation and more efficient results.