Diversity, how Italian companies perceive the issue

PageGroupa recruiting company operating in Italy with the brands Page Executive, Michael Page and Page Personnel, conducted a survey to analyze how the theme of Diversity is perceived within Italian companies, what managers mean when it comes to inclusion and, finally, where we stand with the implementation of D&I policies. More than 100 companies were involved operating in various sectors, a sample consisting mainly of managers of realities with between 100 and 499 employees (29.5%).

The investigation paints a rather comforting picture: 60.2%, in fact, declare that they have dealt with diversity management in the last 2 years; 22.7%, on the other hand, have not yet done so, but will do so in the near future, while only 17% will not. There are many reasons why there is no focus on diversity, but we could summarize them in two macro-areas: added value not yet perceived (53.3%) and lack of resources to approach the issue (26.6%). Regarding the role of the managers involved in these processes, the survey shows that 61.4% of Diversity Managers work in the HR sector and that 22.7% are senior level.

“Although – he declares Pamela Bonavita, managing director of PageGroup – over 60% of the companies we involved in our survey perceive the issue of Diversity & Inclusion as fundamental, and this is certainly a very positive figure, we are still quite far from European standards: in the Netherlands, Spain or Portugal, in fact , more than 70% of companies have these issues at heart and only just under 8% do not intend to deal with them in the future. We have certainly made great strides, but unfortunately this aspect is still not considered of value for four out of ten companies. I believe that the reason is to be found in the lack of resources or capacity to approach an extremely complex but very important issue. A adequate Diversity Management strategy can bring enormous benefits to any companyalso at the business level “.