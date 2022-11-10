Spreading the culture of inclusion and diversity, fostering a vision of the world that considers multiplicity and differences as precious values ​​and resources for people and companies. This is the purpose of ‘D-day‘, a comparison and in-depth event held in Rome by Merck Italia precisely to raise awareness on the issue. “We think that the most important thing is to insist on the cultural aspect, on the change of approach – he explained Francesco Luchi, HR Director Merck Italy -. As a company we try to encourage in every way the possibility of freely expressing one’s individuality. In fact, we have the precise objective of enhancing diversity and giving people the opportunity to express their potential freely “.

Communication, research, monitoring, training, consultancy and advocacy are the main activities carried out by Diversity, a foundation committed to spreading the culture of inclusion and which implements projects starting from the assumption that in every organization, internal wellbeing must align with the perceived value of the brand, the trust it generates and the way in which it manages to speak to everyone and everyone. “You have to think that you don’t know everything and that you can always learn something more by listening to other people – he said Francesca Vecchioni, president of the Diversity Foundation -. It is also essential for organizations to make steps of awareness and growth, and above all to be able to represent the whole of society both internally and externally ”.

The issue of diversity inclusion is in fact increasingly central in our country: “We must acknowledge that people have changed – he said. Gabriella Crafa, Vice President of the Diversity Foundation -. Almost 80% of people in Italy prefer inclusive brands. In Italy there has been an increase in attention on these issues in recent years, but there is still a lot to do. The road to inclusion will hold great surprises for us ”.

Among the direct testimonies of those who experience diversity and the difficulties of inclusion every day, also that of the writer and columnist Marina Cuollo, author of highly successful books, one of the most famous ‘A Disabilandia si tromba’: “The value of inclusion for me it is synonymous with plurality, multitude. Inclusion serves to show us how much more variety exists in the human being: it is a right thing, it represents who we are “.

But also that of the ‘fathers by choice’, that is Carlo and Christian, a couple in name and in fact, parents of a couple of heterozygous twins, authors of a blog: “we tell with irony every day the role of contemporary fathers, regardless of his own family composition to normalize and positivize the concept of fatherhood, far from demeaning clichés and dusty ideological convictions “.