Method increases producers’ profits by up to 11%, according to experiments by Embrapa and the Copacol Agricultural Research Center

Research carried out over 3 years – 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 harvests – in the west and central-west of Paraná indicate that the diversification of agricultural crops in the succession between soybeans and second-crop corn increases producers’ profits by up to 11%. The experiments, conducted in partnership between Embrapa and Copacol Agricultural Research Centeridentified 3 most profitable production models, which include brachiaria, black oats and wheat in the production system.

The results are compiled in the publication Intensified production models for diversification of the production matrix beyond the second-crop corn/soybean succession in the regions wwest-center and thethis one from Paraná.

According to the researcher Alvadi Balbinotfrom the Embrapa Wheatone of the authors of the publication, when introducing brachiaria intercropped with second-crop corn, following soybeans, for example, there was a significant increase in soybean productivity. “In this model, the observed profitability was 11% higher than the region’s standard system”calculates Balbinot.

In the second model considered efficient, the production system was planned with second-crop corn, black oats, soybeans, second-crop corn and soybeans. In this example, every two years, oats are grown as ground cover in the third crop. “The results of this more intensified production model showed profitability of over 10% compared to the traditional system adopted in this region”highlights the researcher.

In the 3rd production system evaluated as profitable, the researchers introduced wheat, configuring the system as follows: 2nd crop corn, 3rd crop wheat, soybeans, 2nd crop corn and soybeans. “In this proposal, with the production of wheat, a profitability in the production system was obtained 6.6% higher than the traditional succession of soybeans with second-crop corn”explains Balbinot.

The researcher Henry Debiasifrom the Embrapa Soybeanreinforces that diversification brings other benefits besides economic viability. Debiasi observes that the rotation of second-crop corn, in single cultivation or intercropped with Brachiaria ruziziensis, with winter cereals such as wheat, represents an alternative to diversify the production matrix, as it provides a reduction in production costs and an increase in soybean productivity in relation to the succession model traditionally used in the region.

“Soil coverage and improved soil quality are reflected in higher yields and lower production costs for soybeans, as well as higher performance of second-crop corn”he emphasizes.

For the researcher, the use of black oats or wheat in Paraná’s production systems constitutes innovative agricultural processes, as they increase the diversification of the production matrix, the production of phytomass and the intensification of land use between the harvest of the second corn crop and the sowing of soybeans.

“In the next stage of research, we will focus our efforts on validating the results on rural properties, as well as transferring this technology to producers in the region”adds Debiasi.

Improvement of the production system

The results of the research, which encourages the diversification of production systems, indicate that increased productivity and production stability are associated with the adoption of technologies that increase water availability to plants.

This involves building a soil profile without physical (compaction), chemical (excessive acidity, low calcium levels and presence of toxic aluminum) and biological (attack by nematodes and phytopathogenic fungi) impediments to root growth.

“Improving soil structure, in addition to favoring root growth, provides a greater rate of infiltration and storage of water available to plants, as well as optimizing the flow of water, oxygen and nutrients from the soil to the roots”says the Embrapa researcher Julio Franchini.

The intensification of water erosion has worried producers and technicians in Paraná because it increases soil and water losses, with negative consequences for agricultural production and the environment. “The loss of the most fertile layer of soil reduces crop productivity, considering only the replacement of lost nutrients and represents financial losses”highlights Franchini.

With information from Embrapa.