Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

On August 19, the luxury yacht “Bayesian” sank off the coast of Sicily. There are said to be treasures on the seabed that must not fall into the wrong hands.

Palermo – The Sinking of the luxury yacht “Bayesian” caused quite a stir. The investigation is still ongoing and the entire crew is in the spotlight. Diving is now taking place on the seabed to find billionaire Mike Lynch’s hard drives.

After the sinking of the “Bayesian” – diving for billionaire’s hard drives

The sinking of the ship “Bayesian” claimed seven lives on August 19, 2024. According to the public prosecutor’s office, investigations against the captain were launched shortly after the accident. The head of the luxury yacht’s shipyard even told Italian media that the crew must be held accountable. They had apparently made some mistakes that ultimately led to the sinking.

After the fatal accident involving the “Bayesian”, the seabed is being searched for sensitive treasures in the shipwreck. © ABACAPRESS/Imago

The sinking of the “Bayesian” was also the English tycoon Mike Lynch died – the yacht belonged to him. According to palermo.repubblica.it In addition to seven people, not all of the treasures on board could be saved. However, there are said to be no diamonds or other jewelry on the seabed, but rather hard drives. These could contain valuable information about sensitive matters.

Mike Lynch’s hard drives are said to contain information about secret services

Magazines like palermo.repubblica.it reported that the hard drives are of particular interest to secret services around the world, as they contain sensitive information about them. Among other things, the hard drives contain information from the British secret service MI5, the American NSA and some Israeli secret services. However, the hard drives are protected by “state-of-the-art encryption” anyway.

Tycoon Mike Lynch’s hard drives are not to be given to any secret service after they were found. The parties concerned are merely concerned that hostile secret services from Russia, China or Iran could gain access to the information on them. So far, however, investigators have not been able to recover any personal items from the shipwreck; only surveillance devices have been removed from the yacht. (rd/dpa)