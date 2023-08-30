An emotional rescue story has captured the hearts of the community in the Yucatan, Mexico. An intrepid dog named ‘Shakira’, who she spent four days trapped in a small cave surrounded by water in a well, has finally been rescued by a team of divers.

The anguishing odyssey of ‘Shakira’ began when she accidentally found herself trapped in a small, completely isolated cavern some 12 meters deep in the well of the Tzabnah community. During days, fought in the dark and wet, with only bats for company.

The rescue of ‘Shakira’ was carried out thanks to the collaboration of experienced divers and volunteers from the town, who worked hard for more than three hours to bring her back to the surface, safe and sound.

The rescue operation was a joint effort involving people willing to face the challenges of descending into the depths of the shaft in the dark.

This was the rescue of Shakira, the dog that spent four days in the cavern of a cenote 12 meters deep in Tecoh, Yucatán. pic.twitter.com/TkzsoZJyrm – From the Balcony (@desdebalcon) August 29, 2023

Lorenzo Cohuo, a tour guide in the area was the one who heard Shakira’s barking while on a tour with visitors. The intriguing sound led to the location of the dog, and thus the rescue mission began.

Due to the complexity and danger of descending into the well, the local collaborators decided to request help from the Association of Technical Sports Divers of Yucatan. The divers, led by Antonio Ceballos and including Uri Huesca, plunged into the darkness to rescue Shakira.

The moment of the rescue was moving: ‘Shakira’, fearful and trembling, she was fed by divers to gain their trust. Then, carefully and patiently, they fitted him with a harness that facilitated his ascent to the entrance of the cenote.

