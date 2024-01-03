Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

For years the search for a US citizen remained unsuccessful. Now a radio mast provides the decisive evidence and finally brings certainty to relatives.

Kissimmee – There are missing person cases that last for weeks or months. A young man disappeared on the Zugspitze at the end of October and his remains were not found until Christmas Day. However, some relatives wait years for the often sad certainty. So does Sandra Lemire's family. In May 2012, the then 47-year-old mother disappeared without a trace in the USA. Almost twelve years later, her body has now been recovered.

The vehicle and the remains of Sandra Lemire, who was missing for many years, were recovered on December 31st. © Sunshine State Sonar

Missing woman case solved after twelve years – thanks to a radio mast

Shortly before her disappearance, Sandra Lemire was living with her grandmother in Orlando, Florida. On May 8, 2012, she set off in her red minivan on a date with a person she said she met online. The destination was Kissimmee, around 35 kilometers away. She is said to have arrived there and was last seen in a restaurant, writes the search team “Sunshine State Sonar” on Facebook. Before she went home, she was supposed to contact her grandmother again, but that didn't happen.

For a long time, investigators found no concrete trace of the missing family mother and searched in vain for Lemire in more than 60 bodies of water. It was not until December 2023 that Orlando police gave a volunteer search party the location of the cell phone tower to which Lemire's cell phone was last connected. Divers from the search group were able to narrow down the search area and locate the vehicle in a retention basin near the Disney World exit in Kissimmee. On December 31st, the missing person's vehicle and body were recovered.

Little consolation for relatives: missing person probably died in an accident

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the cause of the missing person's death was an accident. The vehicle is said to have left the roadway on State Road 417 for unknown reasons, entered the body of water and was flooded with water.

For Sandra Lemire's relatives, the resolution of the disappearance after almost twelve years is a consolation, albeit a weak one: “I feel better because we know what happened, but it still feels like a dream state. “I don’t know how to process it,” her son Timothy Lemire reveals to the station CNN. However, he and his father are glad that she did not die as a result of a violent crime.

It was only in the summer of 2023 that a missing person case in Texas was solved after eight years. A young man has been found after he was allegedly imprisoned by his own mother for years.