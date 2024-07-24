Tens of thousands of police officers on patrol, the army present to prevent a possible drone attack and an air closure up to 150 kilometres around Paris: The measures in France are exceptional to ensure the safety of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games this Friday.

During that ceremony, which More than 300,000 people are expected to attend, and for the first time it will be held outside a stadium, Specifically, 45,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed on the stretch of the Seine River that runs through the centre of Paris.

Around 100 heads of state and government are also expected to attend the opening ceremony on Friday. Among the European leaders expected to attend are German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Flag of the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo:AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro have confirmed their presence at the opening of Paris 2024. This is not the case for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will nevertheless send his wife Rosangela.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending, and the country will be represented at a high level by Vice President Han Zheng.

This is what security will look like during the opening ceremony.

45,000 police officers and gendarmes



Never before have so many security forces been mobilized in France as there will be on July 26 for the parade along the Seine River of the Olympic delegations. an unprecedented move by the French organisers to move the traditional ceremony from the stadium to the heart of the city.

In addition to the police and gendarmes, there will be around 2,000 private security agents and a thousand municipal police officers. A contingent of 10,000 soldiers will also be part of the operation.

In addition to local agents, some 1,750 members of the internal security forces from some forty countries have been mobilised in France this summer. Among the 31 European States participating in the mission are Spain, the leading contributor, which will send 360 troops, the United Kingdom, 245, and Germany, 161.

Shooters “positioned at high points” will be spread across Paris rooftops along the Seine to neutralize any armed person that it is considered a danger to delegations, spectators, guests or even heads of state and government.

The recent attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump from a rooftop has brought this type of threat into the spotlight.

French riot police during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:AFP

For the first time, elite police and gendarmerie units are working together, coordinating the protection of the river, the skies and the banks of the Seine.

The National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) will be tasked with ensuring the security of the journeys of political leaders and athletes on the coaches that drop them off at the landing stage and also on the boats that take them down the river to Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

Strict protection perimeter

In force since July 18, The anti-terrorist protection perimeter in central Paris will be even stricter on July 26.

“From 1 pm local time, no vehicle traffic will be tolerated, with the exception of security forces and emergency services,” the police prefecture said.

From 3:30 pm, that is, four hours before the start of the ceremony, Ticket holders will be able to access one of the fifteen areas to follow the event standing (220,000 free seats) or to your seat in the stands (104,000 paying seats).

Before doing so, they must undergo a pre-filtering process in which their tickets for the ceremony will be checked by the police or gendarmes, before proceeding to a bag inspection and a security pat-down.

Preparation for the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo:AFP

The sky of Paris, under surveillance

From 6:30 pm to midnight, The authorities declared a “temporary no-fly zone” within a 150-kilometre radius of the capital.

As a result, traffic will be interrupted at the two Paris airports, Charles-De-Gaulle and Orly, as well as at a secondary airport in the neighbouring Picardy region, Beauvais.

If an aircraft refuses to identify itself and provide the required information, a helicopter or fighter plane will be sent to talk. In the event of a refusal, the aircraft would fire a warning shot or, in a last resort, shoot down the aircraft.

The French Air Force will coordinate the fight against drones, an issue that the country’s Interior Ministry has considered one of the main threats to the ceremony since 2022.

The country’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, said on Tuesday that an average of six drones had been intercepted daily for the past ten days near the Olympic venues.

French President Emmanuel Macron during the coordination of the Olympic Games. Photo:AFP

Divers in the Seine River



Nearly a hundred expert divers will also be involved in the opening ceremony, ready to intervene in the event of an explosive charge being detected during the river parade.

The 300 boats taking part in the event, including the 85 that will transport the athletes, and the banks of the Seine have been thoroughly inspected to ensure that there are no explosive devices or mines in the area.

This colossal operation involved agents from the gendarmerie, the national police, customs, the penitentiary administration and the army. Foreign delegations also contributed, including from Austria, the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria.

Since Saturday, traffic on the river has been completely closed by three barriers to prevent any intrusion: two at the entrance and two at the exit of Paris, and a third between two train stations in the city, Austerlitz and Lyon, which serves to “delimit the area in which” the athletes embark.

Athletes row at the Nautical Centre in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Photo:AFP

France cancels plans to stop the Olympic Games

Amidst the large security device, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday that four plans for violent actions that were being prepared for the Olympic Games have been thwarted for the moment. which will be held from July 26 to August 11.

In an interview with BFMTV, Darmanin explained that the fourth case under investigation is that of an 18-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in the Gironde department (with its capital in Bordeaux) who had “a plan for violent action.”

The minister also confirmed that the arrest announced yesterday of a Russian citizen who was being monitored by the French secret services was explained by the fact that they believe he was “going to organise destabilization operations”, “espionage” or perhaps “information manipulation”. He specified that this man had “recently” arrived in France.

He also attributed the dissemination of a video circulating on social media calling for the murder of Israeli athletes who are going to participate in the Paris Olympics to a Russian destabilization operation.